The University of Cincinnati baseball team will head south to Greenville, South Carolina this weekend as they get set to participate in the First Pitch Invitational. In total, Cincinnati will play three games in three days all at Flour Field.
The Bearcats enter the tournament having won four of their last six games but are coming off a 7-0 road loss against Indiana University. Redshirt sophomore, Alex Shea, got the start for Cincinnati but had a rough day on the mound. Allowing five earned runs and four walks over 0.1 innings.
Bearcat freshman, Hayden Luke got the start for the Indiana Hoosiers, striking out five in three innings of work. In total, the Bearcats had two hits in the ball game. Both came off the bat of catcher, Joe Powell.
Max Bergman was perhaps the only bright spot on the mound for Cincinnati, striking out three and allowing three earned runs over 4.1 innings. Wyatt Stapp, a redshirt senior infielder, played in his 150th career game for Cincinnati against Indiana.
The loss drops the Bearcats to 6-5 on the season and sixth in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Next up for Cincinnati is tournament host, Michigan State, on Friday at 2 p.m. Michigan State, currently 5-5, are 5-0 all-time against the Bearcats. However, the two schools have not met since Feb. 22, 2013, when the Michigan State Spartans won the game 14-6.
Michigan State is led by head coach Jake Boss Jr who is now in his thirteenth year with a record of 359-302 as the Spartans manager. The Spartans are coming off a 9-3 victory over West Virginia in the Cambria College Classic. The Spartans went 1-2 in the tournament, picking up another win over Kansas before falling to No. 12 Notre Dame.
A key contributor to the victory over West Virginia was freshman pitcher Ryan Szczepaniak. The right-hander pitched five innings, striking out four and allowing only four hits. Szczepaniak was named Big Ten Conference freshman of the week for his performance.
On offense, the Spartans are led by junior outfielder, Casey Mayes, who leads the team in both batting average, .439, and hits, 18. Sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb is not far behind with 17 hits and a batting average of .415 on the season.
Cincinnati will then play Kansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Western Carolina on Sunday at 5 p.m. All three games will be streamed live on YouTube.