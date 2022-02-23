The Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team kicked off their season at Swanson Stadium in Florida to take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (FGCU), where both sides took two games apiece.
In a series with no shortage of runs, the Bearcats took the first two games before the Eagles won the last two convincingly. Cincinnati’s Paul Komistek, a redshirt junior outfielder, was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, for his performance against FGCU.
Game 1
The Bearcats got on the board early after the redshirt sophomore, Ryan Nicholson, hit a single to score Cole Harting. In the top of the fourth, Cincinnati added on to their lead after Joe Powell, catcher, hit a two-run shot to make it 3-0.
Senior pitcher Trevor Weaver started on the mound in his Bearcat's debut as he pitched five innings, giving up one run on two hits, and striking out four batters to pick up the win.
Cincinnati continued to add on to their lead after a four-run fifth-inning, thanks in part to a two-run home run from redshirt junior, Griffin Merritt. The Bearcats held on to take the season opener 9-6. Cincinnati outhit the Eagles 13-4, with four Bearcat batters having multiple-hit games.
Game 2
In the second game overall and first, of the doubleheader, it took 11 innings before the Bearcats came away with the victory 15-14. Jackson Murphy, a red shirt junior, picked up the win after 1.1 shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out two batters.
Paul Komistek, went 5-6 on the day, including a home run and walk, and batting in three runs. Freshman pitcher, Garrett Harker and freshman catcher, Boston Smith, each had their collegiate debuts. The Bearcat pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and redshirt sophomore, Zach Segal, earned his first save of the season.
Game 3
Redshirt sophomore, Alex Shea, made his Cincinnati debut, pitching 3.2 innings with three strikeouts and giving up three earned runs. Despite outhitting the Eagles 8-7, the Bearcats fell 10-5.
Unlike the previous two games, the Eagles came out hot, scoring six runs in the first inning. Nicholson and Merritt hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning as each went 1-3 in the ball game.
Game 4
Aiden Bradbury, sophomore, made his first career start as the Bearcats lost the series finale 16-8.
The Eagles’ bats stayed hot scoring five runs in the first and five more in the third inning. The Bearcats didn’t get on the board until the fifth inning thanks to a leadoff homer from Nicholson, who has now gone deep in three consecutive games.
The Cincinnati offense suddenly came alive in the sixth after a Komistek two-run home run. The Bearcats then picked up four more in the seventh, but the comeback fell short. Bearcat pitchers left 16 FGCU baserunners in this game. Sophomore Cole Harting’s 17 games-on-base streak, which dated back to May 7, 2021, was snapped.
Up Next
Cincinnati will conclude their road trip this weekend in Florence, Alabama against the North Alabama Lions. Like FGCU, the Bearcats will play four games in three days with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday. All four games will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Schedule:
Feb 25 – 4 p.m.
Feb 26 – 2 p.m.
Feb 26 – 4:30 p.m.
Feb 27 – 1 p.m.