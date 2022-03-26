Crosstown rivals, the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University played game one of their three-game series on Friday at UC Baseball Stadium, in which the Musketeers left victorious 8-7.
Left-handed pitcher (LHP), Tristan Weaver, started on the mound for the Bearcats, allowing five hits and five earned runs over 4.1 innings. Weaver also had four strikeouts on the day which brought his career total to 151.
The loss dropped the Bearcats lefty to 2-3 on the season.
LHP Trevor Olsen started for Xavier, allowing three runs and striking out three in four innings.
Griffin Merritt gave Cincinnati the early lead after crushing a home run to left, his ninth of the season which now puts him first in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Weaver helped keep the Xavier offense in check until the fourth inning as the Musketeers batted in three runs.
The Bearcats then immediately responded after Cole Harting hit an infield single to score one and Wyatt Stapp hit a sacrifice fly to give Cincinnati a 4-3 lead. Cincinnati’s Cole Harting continued to have himself a season, going 2-3 on the day which increased his hitting streak to seven games.
Sophomore pitcher, Max Bregmann, entered the game and threw four shutout innings in relief for Cincinnati. Xavier then regained the lead the following inning after a Garrett Schultz single. Both teams' bats went stagnant until the ninth when Jack Housinger and Luke Franzoni hit back-to-back home runs to give Xavier an 8-4 lead.
This brought Franzoni to the Musketeer’s team-leading ten home runs on the season. Cincinnati made a comeback in the ninth after scoring three runs but was unable to tie it up. Xavier’s bats were the key to their victory as they outhit Cincinnati 10-7.
The win propelled Xavier to 10-13 on the season and dropped the Bearcats to 9-11. The win also moved Xavier to fifth place in the Big East while dropping Cincinnati to last in the AAC.
The two schools will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hayden Field in Norwood, Ohio. The matchup will be streamed on FloSports. Cincinnati leads the all- time series 99-59-1.
The bout will feature Cincinnati’s RHP, Zach Segal and Xavier’s RHP, George Eisenhardt.