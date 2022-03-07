The Bearcats baseball team took on Northwestern University Saturday in a doubleheader, part of a four-game series. It was a sunny and 70-degree day with Cincinnati’s fourth largest crowd of 2,042 fans in attendance at the University of Cincinnati (UC) Baseball Stadium. The first game started at noon and the second one just after at 4 p.m. The Bearcats beat Northwestern in the first game on March 4, 5-4 but lost the second game 8-10. The Bearcats record so far for the 2022 season is 5-4.
Freshman Garrett Harker started the game off as the UC Bearcats pitcher in the first inning. He struck out Northwestern’s first batter. Harker took a ball to the leg when Northwestern’s second batter hit a line drive at the mound, but the Bearcats got their second out. Harker struck out Northwestern’s third batter to close out the top of the first inning.
Third baseman Ryan Nicholson hit a double, allowing Sponseller to slide into home, making the score 1-0 with Bearcats in the bottom of the first inning. Harker struck a total of five people out throughout the whole game. He threw a total of 60 strikes altogether.
Northwestern’s Stephen Hurstch hit a homerun in the top of the fourth inning, tying up the score an making it 1-1.
Griffin Meritt tested Northwestern’s pitcher Farinelli and stole second base in the bottom of the fifth inning, cultivating momentum and excitement for the Bearcats.
Cincinnati’s Kerrington Cross got a hit in the bottom of the sixth inning so Ryan Nicholson could run home, making the score 2-1. Northwestern tied the game in the top of the seventh inning with a runner batted in from Tony Livermore, making it 2-2.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Bearcats replaced Harker with Graduate pitcher Ryan Steckline to finish the seventh inning. Steckline struck out Northwestern’s Stephen Hrustich to get the Bearcats their third out heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cincinnati outfielder, Cole Harting, hit the walk-off home run to end the game and make the score 4-2. As Harting rounded third base and headed for home he was greeted by his teammates and coaches with hugs and celebration.
Now, the Bearcats head to Bloomington, Indiana to take on The Hoosiers, Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.