UC athletics significant moments of the 2010's

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten the 2020s off on the wrong foot. In-person classes have been canceled, student life is not the same and sports have been uprooted.
With these bleak times complicating the beginning of this new decade, take a walk down memory lane and reminisce about some of the best UC sports moments in the 2010s.
Dramatic victory in the 2012 Belk Bowl
The University of Cincinnati football team marched into the Belk Bowl against the Duke University Blue Devils, seeking to secure their fifth 10-win season in the last six years. The Bearcats stumbled out of the gates, falling behind 16-0 in the first quarter.
UC came roaring back, scoring 27 unanswered points to go up by 11 midway through the third quarter. Eventually, the game was tied 34-34 with less than two minutes left, and the Blue Devils had the ball inside the Bearcats 10-yard line.
With Duke threatening to score, defensive end Brandon Mills forced a fumble that UC recovered at the five-yard line. A few plays later, quarterback Brendan Kay rifled a game-winning 83-yard touchdown pass to tight end and current NFL star Travis Kelce to give the Bearcats their 10th win of the year.
Sean Kilpatrick becomes second-highest scorer in UC history
With just over 14 minutes remaining in a 28-point drubbing of the University of Central Florida in February of 2014, senior guard Sean Kilpatrick took a pass from Justin Jackson and laid it in to stretch the Bearcats' lead to 20.
The basket was Kilpatrick's 20th point of the game, but more importantly, the 1,987th of his career. This moved him ahead of Steve Logan (1998-2002), giving him sole possession of second place in the UC's all-time scoring list.
Kilpatrick finished his collegiate career with 2,145 points, still good for second place in school history, trailing only one of the basketball greats, Oscar Robertson.
Troy Caupain hits buzzer beater vs. Purdue
The University of Cincinnati compiled a 22-10 record over the 2014-15 regular season to earn themselves an eight seed in the NCAA Tournament, drawing the ninth-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the first round.
The matchup was a tight contest down to the wire, with no team leading by more than five going into the final two minutes. After the Bearcats took a 49-48 lead with three minutes remaining, the Boilermakers rattled off an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead with 48 seconds remaining.
UC clawed their way back to trail 59-57, with 7.4 seconds left. After inbounding the ball under the Purdue basket, sophomore guard Troy Caupain dribbled the ball the length of the court and banked in a layup to tie the game as the buzzer sounded.
Riding the momentum of Caupain's heroics, UC outscored Purdue 7-6 in overtime behind four points from Center Coreontae DeBerry to take home the 66-65 victory.
Monica Borzillo sets three records in one game
On April 1, 2017, the University of Cincinnati Women's Lacrosse Team recorded the largest win in school history, defeating Butler University 21-3. However, the team's performance might have been overshadowed by a historic outing by freshman attacker Monica Borzillo.
Borzillo scored four goals and assisted on six others for a total of 10 points, setting a school record for single-game points. In addition to the single-game points record, she tallied her 53rd point of the season to set the record for most points in a season. A second-half assist to midfielder Amanda Donovan also gave Borzillo the record for most assists in a single season.
Borzillo would build on that record-setting freshman season and currently ranks first in program history in assists, points, woman-up goals and game-winning goals going into her senior season in spring 2021.
Jordan Thompson's historic 50-kill match
On Nov. 3, 2019, Bearcat volleyball star Jordan Thompson had a match for the ages in a five-set victory over the University of Connecticut.
Thompson recorded 50 kills over the match, making her just the seventh player in Division I history to tally 50 kills or more in a single match. The redshirt senior was the first player to record at least 50 kills in a match since 1999.
The 50 kills are the most in UC and American Athletic Conference history, surpassing her own record of 44. The record-setting performance came just over a month after she broke the UC all-time kills record.
Baseball wins 2019 AAC Tournament, defeats defending champs in NCAA Regional
In the 2019 baseball season, the Bearcats started the year off slow and went into the American Athletic Conference tournament with a 26-28 record. To receive a birth to the 64-team NCAA tournament, UC had to take down the AAC tournament crown to secure an automatic bid.
Entering the tournament, the Bearcats had not won a postseason game since 2008. UC put those demons behind them and raced to the tournament crown, outscoring their opponents 51-21 over four games, including a 22-5 demolition of the University of Connecticut in the final. Those 51 runs set a record for most run scored by a team in a single AAC tournament.
The Bearcats were sent to the Corvallis regional, where they squared off with the defending champion and nationally ranked Oregon State Beavers. The Bearcats took down OSU in a 7-6 thriller behind a 5-hit performance from senior A.J. Bumpass.
After taking an early lead, the Beavers fought back to take the lead in the seventh inning, but UC responded by tying it in the eighth. Then, in a 6-6 game in the ninth, Bumpass crushed a triple off the left-center field wall to give the Bearcats the victory. UC eventually lost to Creighton University in the regional semifinal.