The University of Cincinnati Department of Athletics released a statement in response to the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, across the state of Ohio Tuesday evening.
"We are always going to put the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront of any decisions and will abide by Governor DeWine's recommendations regarding indoor athletics events on campus," UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. "UC Athletics is continuously monitoring COVID-19 in conjunction with our medical staff, University administration, UC's Public Health Response Team and the American Athletic Conference. UC will continue to conduct home events and advise our teams to travel in a safe and responsible manner."
All outdoor sporting events held on UC grounds will be limited to 150 spectators until May 1. Additionally, the Bearcats Spring Football & Fish Fry event scheduled for April 10 is canceled.
Official guidance on how COVID-19 will affect the normal processes of baseball, track and field, tennis, and lacrosse with be announced in the coming days or weeks. It has also been decided that "enhanced sanitizing and cleaning procedures" will be commenced at all athletic venues.
Meanwhile, team travel to events, including the upcoming American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, will take place as planned, provided it is safe and pertinent to do so.
For more information, click on tap here.