On Wednesday, the University of Cincinnati (UC) and Under Armour reached an agreement for a $50 million buyout which will see the partnership end a year earlier than previously scheduled (2025).
UC has been partnered with Under Armour since 2015, when the two penned a 10-year, $50 million arrangement – which saw Under Armour pay the university $1 million a year for its sponsorship, as well as provide over $3 million worth of gear and merchandise annually.
For its exit, Under Armour will pay UC a $9.75 million fee on July 1, 2021.
“We are still an Under Armour school, powered by innovation with a great partner," Athletic Director John Cunningham told The Enquirer. "We adjusted the terms of our partnership in a manner that was best for both parties given the changes that have occurred in our industry over the past six months.”
The university’s merchandise sales have enjoyed success over the years with Under Armour. The last public merchandise revenue report in 2016 pulled in just shy of $1 million, the best in the college’s history. With the athletic department’s rise in competition, most notably in football, those numbers have likely gone up.
While Cincinnati will search for a new branding partner come 2021, Under Armour will continue to honor the product supply agreement until June, 2024.