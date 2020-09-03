The coronavirus pandemic's ongoing effects have made another hit on the University of Cincinnati's athletic department. Thursday afternoon, athletic director John Cunningham officially confirmed cutting seven active full-time positions in the department.
"We had to make a difficult decision today based on the financial situation we are in," Cunningham said. "While the cuts are a business reality, it doesn't lessen the impact on us personally."
"These choices were not made lightly," he continued. "We will do everything we can to support our friends and colleagues through this challenging time."
While seven active positions were cut, another seven full-time positions were cut preemptively, collectively making a 15% reduction in the athletic department's staff. All of these cuts are bound to immediate effect.
It's another link in a chain of cost-saving measures taken by the department. In June and July, all non-contracted employees took two weeks of furlough. All of the contracted staff voluntarily took pay cuts.
The department also enacted a "hiring freeze," preventing any new staff from joining to reduce department and sports budgets.
In April, Cunningham also announced the men's soccer program's discontinuation, which took immediate effect.