The University of Cincinnati (UC) football program has added a new football game to their 2020 football season to make up for at least one of the three matchups the Bearcats have been shorted of so far.
Army West Point will be the opponent as the game is slated for Sept. 26 at Nippert Stadium, one week after the Bearcats season opener against Austin Peay University on Sept. 19.
The decision is somewhat of a surprise considering that earlier this week athletic director John Cunningham expressed there would be no further desire to add opponents onto the schedule following his decision to bar fans from attending any football games.
It is currently unknown if UC is looking to add any more games to the 2020 football schedule.