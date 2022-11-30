Following the end of the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team’s 2022 season, two standout performers have been identified as some of the best in the country at their position. Ivan Pace Jr. has been named as one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s best defensive player, and Mason Fletcher is one of three names in the hat for the Ray Guy Award, an honor given to the NCAA’s best punter.
The award winners will be announced at The College Football Home Depot Awards on Dec. 8.
Pace Jr., who has received or been nominated for numerous awards already this season, dominated on the defensive side of the ball in his first, and potentially only, season for the Bearcats. The senior linebacker, who has successfully made a name for himself in the Bearcats’ 9-3 season, will go up against Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu for the honor.
Pace Jr. could be the second Bearcat in as many years to win a national award for their defensive talent. Coby Bryant took home the Jim Thorpe Award for being the nation’s top defensive back last season.
Mason Fletcher, who boasts the nation's fourth-best average punt (46.7 yards), joins former Bearcat Kevin Huber and James Smith to be the only Bearcats nominated for the Ray Guy Award. Fletcher goes up against Adam Korsak of Rutgers and Bryce Baringer of Michigan State for the national award.
The Australian sophomore has broken multiple conference and school records this season, including an astonishing 84-yard punt at Southern Methodist University (SMU).
Both Pace Jr. and Fletcher have earned National Player of the Month awards for their position already this season.