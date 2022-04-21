A multi-pronged off-season battle for the spot of running back for the Cincinnati Bearcats began when Jerome Ford declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his final season as a Bearcat, Ford led the Bearcats all the way to the College Football Playoffs with 1,319 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Behind Ford in total rushing yards on the historic season was quarterback, Desmond Ridder, who has also declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
The running back with the most rushing yards aside from Ford was Ryan Montgomery who rushed for 312 and was closely followed by Charles McClelland with 190. The two’s battle for the starting spot of the 2022 season was knowingly met by sophomore teammate, Ethan Wright.
While the three battled through spring ball to the tune and company of a quarterback battle beside them, they weren’t aware the bout was about to get even harder. On April 18, Cincinnati native and former LSU running back, Corey Kiner, announced his transfer to the Bearcats, further elevating and complicating the battle in the running back room.
As a freshman at 5’10”, Kiner rushed for 324 yards on 79 carries at LSU in 2021. He had two touchdowns as well and was the second leading rusher of LSU in the 2021 season.
Kiner isn’t the only one parting ways with LSU, who have endured an influx of departures since hiring former Notre Dame head coach, Brian Kelly, who used to head the Cincinnati Bearcats.
“Cincinnati since my mama had me,” the Roger Bacon High School alumni tweeted.
Nearing the heat of the off season, summer camp at Camp Higher Ground, McClelland (senior), Montgomery (senior), and Wright must welcome further pressure and competition to earn themselves the rock.
The 2020 Ohio Mr. Football, Kiner, could find himself taking handoffs from the 2019 Ohio Mr. Football, quarterback, Evan Prater who is has ridden in the shadow of Ridder for his chance this upcoming season. However, also due to the transfer portal bringing back former Bearcat Ben Bryant, Prater also has a battle to prove himself in to represent his hometown under center.
One combination or another, the backfield of the CFP-defending Bearcats is guaranteed to look a whole lot different than it did in 2021. A plus for both quarterback and running back units, the Bearcats returned their entire starting offensive line, so whomever finds themselves carrying the rock should be protected by Bearcat veterans.