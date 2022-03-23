Despite failing to produce the quality of season many Bearcats fans expect of the Cincinnati men’s basketball program, head coach Wes Miller and his new staff won 18 games in their inaugural year in charge. Now with a full season under his belt, Miller heads into his first full offseason looking to revamp the roster with recruits and transfers of his picking.
Of course, the thought of bringing in talented and fresh players is an exciting prospect for Bearcats fans. The collateral, though, is losing some players that Clifton has grown to love over the past couple of seasons. The NCAA Transfer Portal is a jungle full of talented players looking for new homes, and the Bearcats have produced their fair share for the second season in a row.
Bearcat men’s basketball players who have announced their intentions of a transfer are sophomore guards, Mike Saunders Jr., Mason Madsen and Antonio McGinnis, and junior forward, Rob Banks.
Two names that jump off of the page are regular contributors Mike Saunders Jr. and Mason Madsen, two players who were rumored to exit following last season as well. This marks the second consecutive season Saunders Jr. has put his name in the portal.
Saunders Jr., who was fifth on the team in minutes played, averaged just above seven points per game across 33 games during the 2021-22 season. Always known for his lightning quickness, the sophomore guard announced his intentions via Twitter, as did Madsen and McGinnis.
Following in his brother Gabe’s footsteps, Mason Madsen has entered his name in the portal and is in search of a new home. Gabe Madsen, who lived as a Bearcat for one season, now plays for Utah in the Pac-12 Conference. Madsen was known for his sharpshooting from three-point range, leading the team in field-goal percentage from deep over the course of the season.
McGinnis is the lone transferee, as of now, that was recruited by Miller and his staff, as the other three were brought in during the John Brannen era of the men’s program. McGinnis, who played under Miller at UNC Greensboro, labeled his time at UC as unforgettable and proclaimed his love for the city and the fans in his announcement.
Now that some names have been announced as on their way out of the 513, the time for college basketball’s finest to consider Cincinnati as a new home has begun.
North Carolina State University guard, Cam Hayes, has reportedly spoken with Cincinnati, among others, about joining the program. The Greensboro, North Carolina native spent two seasons with the Wolfpack at NC State before recently announcing his intentions of a transfer. Hayes averages near-identical stats to that of Mike Saunders Jr., both in the 7-2-2 range.
Along with Hayes, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers basketball recruiting reports that Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn, has heard from the likes of Cincinnati among other top programs. A highly touted recruit out of high school, Llewellyn held offers from programs such as Ohio State and Virginia before ultimately choosing Princeton.
The senior averaged over 15 points per game (ppg) this past season, averaging 14 ppg for his career, and will have many suitors calling his name this offseason.
At the conclusion of March Madness nears, more big names are destined to announce transfer intentions, and Cincinnati is expected to be in the ring with the NCAA’s biggest programs for the nation's top athletes. With four names out the door seeming like a loss for Bearcats fans, trust must be put in Wes Miller and his staff as they enter their first full offseason donning the black and red of Cincinnati.