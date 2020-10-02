With local fans of the Bearcats unable to attend any of the football games at Nippert stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some may be looking to experience the bonding of fellow Bearcats in other safe and comfortable ways.
Ranging from pizza joints to an old firehouse station, there is significant charm to be experienced that is tailored for those who follow the Bearcats. Here are some of the favorites, based off of the opinions and suggestions of university students and fans alike.
In complying with the state's COVID-19 rules and regulations, all of the following locations are operating at limited capacity and require masks upon entry.
Murphy’s Pub – W Clifton Ave, Clifton
A legendary location among the UC and Clifton community, Murphy’s has been a go-to destination for over 30 years. Often regarded as a well-blended mix of low-key and passionate atmosphere for students and alumni alike.
Murphy’s reputation has been solidified over the years through visits of local icons such as UC basketball coach Bob Huggins and national superstars like the band Nirvana, who played at the bar in 1989.
The Irish themed bar boasts a vast selection of alcoholic beverages, including nine unique signature drinks. For those 21 or over seeking to experience a Clifton landmark on gameday, look no further.
Ladder 19 – Short Vine St, Cincinnati
Out of all the sports viewing venues on this list, Ladder 19 might arguably be the most unique. Located at an old fire station, both the exterior and interior are filled with unique Clifton charm. The locally owned restaurant prides itself as an effective bar and eat-in location.
With a spacious interior, upstairs and outdoor seating all with TV’s in line of sight, Ladder 19 is especially well equipped for the current COVID pandemic. The “Gameday” feature on their menu includes the likes of Saratoga chips, sliders, wings and a vegetarian-friendly options. Ladder 19 is also dog friendly.
It holds happy hour Monday through Friday for $2 off drafts and “Bottomless Brunch” Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Keystone Bar and Grill – Calhoun St, Clifton
Famous for their mac & cheese specials, Keystone Bar and Grill is a token of Bearcat gamedays among UC students. Unlike Murphy’s which specializes in alcohol, Keystone is well regarded for their food options.
Keystone is also known for their contributions back to the Cincinnati community as they take part in various events with the Cincinnati Zoo and are partners with the Freestore Foodbank.
However, Keystone does offers $1 Budweiser Aluminums on UC gamedays. Keystone incorporates as many local ingredients and offers outdoor patio seating when dining in.
Mac’s Pizza Pub – McMillan St, Clifton
Founded by Mac Ryan, a native of the Cincinnati area, Mac’s Pizza Pub has expanded to three locations and features award winning pizza dishes accompanied with an intimate interior atmosphere.
Mac’s features outdoor seating, but the real fun is in the inside. The pub features two bars, one upon entry and one towards the back.
With plenty of seating and excellent reviews, there’s arguably no better place in Clifton to chow down on some pizza pie and watch some Bearcats sports.
Mio’s Pizzeria Pub – Vine St, Cincinnati
A unique option across the Cincinnati area for over 40 years, Mio’s Pizzeria Pub is a staple among Clifton pizza options. Mio’s has also been commended through several online reviews about their handling of the COVID pandemic.
Mio’s Pizzeria Pub boast several unique features. One that they are especially known for is their “Stuffed” pizza special, which is a Chicago style pizza, but it features the garnished tomato sauce on top of the pizza as opposed to on the bottom.
The bar is UC themed, and their social media regularly updates upon gamedays on specials and offers for the day, including pregame tailgating tents on occasion. In short, this is a must-try for any local Bearcat supporter.