Super Bowl LVII is just days away, and Cincinnati, despite the Bengals being out of the playoffs, has plenty of representation in the game. With three former Bearcats participating, the Kelce brothers (Jason and Travis) and Bryan Cook, Bearcats fans will see a former player win no matter what.
As the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes comes off his second NFL regular season MVP award, the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles will look to stop him from gaining his second Super Bowl ring.
TNR's sports staff took the time to predict what we believe will happen in Super Bowl LVII.
Ryan Smith
The Super Bowl LVII winner will be the Kansas City Chiefs, led by none other than the winner of the NFL’s regular season MVP, Mahomes. Mahomes will collect his second ring along with his second Super Bowl MVP award.
Super Bowl LVII has the potential to be one of the most exciting NFL championship games in recent memory. The Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 1 offense finds themselves pinned against arguably the best defense in the NFL this season who have steamed rolled over both the Giants and 49ers.
Jalen Hurts has been playing at an MVP level all season and has elevated the Eagles’ offense to one of the most difficult to gameplan for in the entire league. His rushing ability, and the fact the Eagles led the league with 32 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, gives Philadelphia the nod over Kansas City on the ground. I expect Hurts and running back Miles Sanders to each cross the goal line on Sunday.
The difference in this one will be made through the air. Watching a Philadelphia defense terrorize quarterbacks and receivers for 19 games now still isn’t enough for me to lose faith in an Andy Reid offense led by Mahomes. Travis Kelce will once again pace the Chiefs in receptions and yards en route to a 31-27 win over the Eagles.
First touchdown scorer: Miles Sanders
Anytime touchdown scorer: Dallas Goedert
First touchdown scorer for KC: Jerrick McKinnon
Landon Bartlett
It’s impossible to bet against Mahomes, right? Time and time again it feels as if Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are an unplayable opposition. And though the Eagles look nearly unstoppable in their quest for Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs will humble the young side.
Kansas City will win the Super Bowl 41-30. Despite an otherworldly performance from former Cincinnati Bearcat Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes will walk away with the Super Bowl MVP award.
Despite being successful on the ground most of the season, the Eagles' offense will rather find slivers of hope in the air through star wide receiver duo A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. Both will find themselves in the endzone for touchdowns, but it won’t be enough to best the mortifying Chiefs' offense. Kelce will celebrate two touchdowns of his own, the rest being spread amongst the Chiefs’ weaponry.
Former Bearcat Bryan Cook will shine once more in his position as safety for the Chiefs, as just in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals the rookie contributed to a game-sealing defensive play.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) will watch as two Cincinnati football legends present “Down the Drive” while celebrating victory on football's biggest stage.
Tyler Chow
The Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-27, and Jalen Hurts will win Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl.
If Patrick Mahomes proved anything against Cincinnati, it’s that he should never be counted out of a game. However, with him still not being fully healthy and the matchup against the best defensive line in football this year, the stress Mahomes will have on his leg could cause more issues than he can handle. Hasson Reddick, who is a player to watch in this game and had a career year in his first with the Eagles, finds himself lined up with tight ends often. However, the Chiefs are not going to use Travis Kelce as a blocker very often, so they will have to decide to defend against Reddick should play a massive role in Mahomes’ comfortability.
The Chiefs' defense, while having lots of success against the Bengals, was able to get a lot of that success thanks to their defensive line taking advantage of a battered Bengals offensive line. The Eagles, who have one of the best offensive lines in the league, will not let Jalen Hurts get pressured that badly. The Eagles' run game is also significantly better than Cincinnati’s, and if the Eagles can run the ball successfully, they will not stop running it for the rest of the game.
While you can’t count Kansas City out of any game, the Eagles have cruised through the entire playoffs, both offensively and defensively. The first high-stress game of the year should also be their last, and this is what they have expected to see all season.
Aidan Leonard
The Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl and A.J. Brown will win Super Bowl MVP.
Whether you want to call it the Kelce Bowl, Andy Reid Bowl, or keep it as the Super Bowl, the Eagles and Chiefs will be battling it out for the Lombardi trophy on Sunday. All eyes have been focused on Mahomes and the Eagles' front seven, but, in my mind, the game will be decided on the other side. The aggressive Chiefs' defense against the versatile Eagles offense.
If the Eagles can replicate what the Buccaneers did in Super Bowl LV, this game will be another blowout.
Acquiring A.J. Brown in the offseason has proven to be a huge success and I expect him to continue his monster season. Prediction: two touchdowns and over 100 receiving yards.
Trading field goals on the opening possession, the Chiefs will score first on a Pacheco rushing touchdown. After a back-and-forth game throughout, the Eagles will begin to pull away in the second half after a Dallas Goedert touchdown, taking the Super Bowl 31-21.
And perhaps most importantly, I am predicting yellow Gatorade to be dumped on Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.