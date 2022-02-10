With the Cincinnati Bengals set to appear in their third Super Bowl ever this Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams welcome hungry underdogs into Inglewood, California for Super Bowl LVI. Ahead of the historic matchup, The News Record’s staff weighed in with their predictions.
Landon Bartlett | Sports Reporter
Rams – I think this will be a great game between two stellar teams, but Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford, has been waiting for this moment for too long to let it go to waste. He and wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, are one of the best duos in the NFL, and they have the chance to prove it on Sunday. If Stafford and Co. are on point, apologies for what may happen to the Cincinnati Bengals. Rams 28, Cincinnati 17. After predicting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to secure last year’s Super Bowl, Landon is 1/1, for now.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Bengals – Joe Burrow. That’s it.
Emily Chien |Opinion Editor
Rams – Everyone says so.
Allison Kiehl | News Reporter
Bengals – I don't know much about football, but I do know that I love Fiona, Skyline and all things Cincy, so I guess that includes the Bengals. They may be the underdogs, but with their talents and a supportive fan base of Cincinnati, they can bring home the team's first Super Bowl victory.
Aidan Leonard | Staff Reporter
Rams – Cooper Kupp. Kupp has had a phenomenal season and really stepped up after Robert Woods went down earlier in the year. If the Bengals don’t find a way to limit Kupp, they could be in trouble. Prediction: Kupp secures two touchdowns.
Tyler Chow | Staff Reporter
Bengals – Cincinnati’s Ja'Marr Chase will likely be covered by Jalen Ramsey the entire game, forcing Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to play against lesser Rams cornerbacks, the deciding factor if Cincinnati wins or not.
Alyssa Estepp | Staff Reporter
Bengals – When there’s Burrow, there’s a way.
Emma Segrest | Features Editor
Bengals – Cincinnati is rougher around the edges; I think the city of Cincinnati wants it more and want to prove themselves as a city. Break the sort of stigma around Cincinnati.
Emma Balcom | Managing Editor
Bengals – I know next to nothing about football, but I know from my own experience with sports that going into a major game as the underdog can do a ton for the spirit of the players, upping their adrenaline, determination and will to win.
Owen Racer | Sports Editor
Bengals – Cincinnati is playing for a lot more than their young selves; the entirety of the Queen City is on their back. If this football season has proved anything, it’s that being the underdog under pressure allows the Bengals to thrive. Cincinnati has become one of, it not the most likable team in all of sports at the moment, they’re playing for more than just a ring. It is us. Bengals 24 Rams 21.
Kathleen Hornstra | Multimedia Director
Bengals – I think it's time for a Bengals Super Bowl win, and with Joe Shiesty on Cincinnati’s side, anything is possible.
With eight votes for the Bengals and only two for the hosting Rams, the question of who the true underdog is, remains to be known. Tune into NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13 to see the NFL’s best along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar at halftime to witness history.