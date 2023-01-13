With the NFL playoffs just days away, The News Record sports is predicting the outcome of America’s biggest sporting spectacle, the Super Bowl.
Ryan Smith
Super Bowl winner: Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl loser: San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII 31-21, and Patrick Mahomes will collect his second Super Bowl MVP award. Now, is this a fun pick? No, not really. The No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 2 seed in the NFC wouldn’t be a huge surprise. However, it’s destined to happen. The Chiefs’ No. 1 offense will collide with the 49ers’ No. 1 defense in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, and Andy Reid will once again defeat Kyle Shanahan.
The biggest storyline of this year’s playoffs will be the rise of seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy, tabbed “Mr. Irrelevant” for his placement in the draft, who will strive to lead the 49ers to the promised land. While Purdy has played head and shoulders above what his draft capital would have suggested, San Francisco's defense is undeniably what has made the 49ers the hottest team heading into the postseason. Purdy and company will cruise to the NFC Championship game and edge out the Philadelphia Eagles in a nail-biter.
In the AFC, the Chiefs will blow out the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round and face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. This time around, Mahomes will get the better of Joe Burrow in another shootout and advance to his third career Super Bowl. On the brink of collecting his second MVP award, Mahomes will once again prove he is the best quarterback in football and, dare I say it, the best to do it since Tom Brady.
Purdy will have one of the most magnificent and improbable starts to a quarterback’s career in the NFL we have ever seen and will be the first rookie quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. The magic will end there as the Chiefs will muster enough offense to counter the dominant 49ers’ defense and win their third Super Bowl in franchise history.
Surprise team: New York Giants
The surprise team of this year’s playoffs will be the New York Giants after they defeat the Minnesota Vikings and move on to play the 49ers in the divisional round. Despite an impressive 13-win season, the Vikings are the first team in NFL history to collect 13 wins and boast a negative one-point differential. The New York Giants have transformed into an unrecognizable team since head coach Brian Daboll took over in the Big Apple. Daboll has done a phenomenal job unlocking the potential of Daniel Jones and has the Giants in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York will edge out Minnesota and complete the first upset in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.
Tyler Chow
Super Bowl winner: Cincinnati Bengals
Super Bowl loser: San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl MVP: Joe Burrow
The Bengals were written off after an 0-2 start but then rattled off a 12-2 record to finish the season, winning the AFC North for the second consecutive year. Arguably the hottest team in football, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are not going to settle for second place again. The injuries the Bengals suffered allowed players like Cam Taylor-Britt and Trenton Irwin to make their presence known and grow the depth Cincinnati has. Now, with many injured players returning to form, the Bengals will look to prove last season wasn’t a fluke.
The 49ers have followed a similar path. After first-round pick Trey Lance suffered an ACL tear, it looked as if Jimmy Garrappolo would be running the offense for the rest of the year. A slow start turned into a winning streak after San Francisco acquired running back Christian McCaffery, only to watch Garrappolo go down with an injury, as well. That allowed for the final pick in the draft, quarterback Brock Purdy, to take over and play better than anyone could have imagined, ending the 49ers’ season on a ten-game win streak.
A third 49ers-Bengals matchup would be just as competitive as the last two. This game is going to be close. Luckily, Burrow will face a San Francisco secondary that is maybe the weakest part of an otherwise loaded roster. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst will all get their chance to make plays, and it won’t be easy for the 49ers to guard all five of them. In the end, the Bengals’ playoff experience will help them defeat the 49ers and win their first Super Bowl.
Surprise team: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have a high-powered offense, led by quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler. They are going to win a shootout if given the chance, and that’s exactly what they’ll try to do this postseason. Their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be both Herbert’s and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence’s first playoff game, but Herbert’s supporting cast will help pick up any first-game jitters and help them win their first game. Then, Los Angeles will more likely match up with its division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. This game will be scrappy, and that’s going to allow the Chargers to potentially upset the one seed and make the AFC championship in their first season in the playoffs.