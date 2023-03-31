And then there were four.
March Madness is coming to a close, as the Final Four will battle it out on Saturday in the Lone Star State. In an especially hard-to-predict tournament – with it being only the fourth time in history that the four teams left standing do not include a No. 1 seed – The News Record's sports team shares their predictions for how the college basketball season will end.
Aidan Leonard
Champion: UCONN
A four, two fives and a nine. In a tournament full of chaos, Florida Atlantic will likely continue its magical run and defeat San Diego State in overtime to advance to the championship. On the other side of the bracket, the Huskies will come out on top over Miami. Led by Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins, UConn has steamrolled through March with double-digit wins.
FAU will be no match for UConn in the championship game, and the Huskies will win the NCAA Championship. UConn will down the nets for the first time since 2014 and their fifth in program history. The final score will be 81-67 to end the Owl's Cinderella run.
With two explosive offenses and great shooters across the team, the size and physicality of the Huskies will simply be too much for FAU to overcome. Despite their lack of size, the Owls' key reason for their run has been rebounding. However, UConn is the hottest team in the country right now, and they simply don't lose Final Four games – 8-1 all-time, with the lone loss coming in 2009 to Michigan State.
Tyler Easterday
Champion: UConn
UConn feels like the most complete team left. Any time a team can beat a Mark Few-led Gonzaga team by almost thirty points will make them the favorites against most other teams it comes up against next.
Miami is no exception. One matchup to watch here is the battle for the paint. Both the Hurricanes and the Huskies have veteran big men who are among the best in the country. Adama Sanogo averages 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for UConn, and Norchad Omier's line reads 13.3 and 10.1. One very telling metric is KenPom, which is very respected among the analytic community. UConn is No.1 overall in this. I'll be taking the Huskies all day.
In an incredibly low-scoring game, San Diego State's stifling defense comes out on top over FAU in the semifinals. SDSU has held vaunted offenses such as Alabama and Creighton to only 64 and 56 points, respectively. It's held 16 teams to under 60 points. According to old reliable KenPom, its defense ranks No. 4 in the country. Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell will lead the team on offense, and the Aztecs should pull through against the Owls.
The key to the championship game will be who makes more three-pointers. UConn is one of the most efficient shooting teams in the country, with three qualified players -- Alex Karaban, Tristen Newton, Jordan Hawkins – shooting above 36 percent from deep. UConn only allows 29.4 percent on opponent's threes, so expect the Huskies to swarm on the perimeter on offense and defense. 7-2 Donovan Clingan can defend the rim, and Adama Sanogo will pick up whatever he misses.
Expect the Huskies to win their fifth championship in 25 years.
Caleb Brewer
Champion: Florida Atlantic
I have Florida Atlantic beating San Diego State mainly because of its momentum. Florida Atlantic just beat Kansas State, and Kansas State was one of the most energized teams left in March Madness. FAU is a force to be reconned with, and San Diego State will see that come to the Final Four. I also have UConn beating Miami. UConn not only has an advantage with height, but it's also the more physical team that plays more solid defense.
My prediction on who is going to win March Madness is Florida Atlantic. The story of the underdog is too powerful, and FAU has beaten plenty of battled tested teams. Florida Atlantic beat Memphis, Tennessee and Kansas State, all games that had FAU favored to lose.
What I am impressed with about the Owls is that they are physical, play under control, play great defense, and can hit threes consistently. A player people should look out for is Johnell Davis; he already had a big game against Fairleigh Dickinson, where he dropped 29 points and 12 rebounds to advance. Lastly, look out for Alijah Martin. He is the team's most consistent player, averaging 13 points per game and five rebounds.