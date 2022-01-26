At the beginning of the season, there were many questions surrounding the Bearcat basketball team. With a new head coach and a slew of new players, many Cincinnati fans didn’t know what to expect.
Last Thursday, however, Bearcat fans saw what this team was capable of. Led by forward Jeremiah Davenport and his seven three-pointers, the Bearcats made 16 shots from behind the arc to beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 90-69. Guards Mason Madsen and David DeJulius also totaled four threes each.
For Cincinnati, this was not an every-game event. Both their 55% from three and 16 made threes are season highs, and the 16 made threes were the most made in a win for Cincinnati since their 2011 victory over Chicago State.
After a season of struggles from behind the arc in 2021, the Bearcats looked for a turnaround under new head coach Wes Miller. The team looked at their shooting not as a liability but as a strength.
DeJulius, one of the few current players who played for the Bearcats last season, saw their struggles of the previous year. However, he wasn’t worried about this team and their ability.
“It sucked last year,” said DeJulius a few weeks before their season opener. “But I feel like that’s going to be one of our calling cards this year, our ability to shoot.”
The Bearcats’ ability to shoot turned out to be a strong point after all. In the Bearcats’ six conference games, they’ve shot 41% from behind the arc, which would rank them fourth in all of college basketball. DeJulius credited Miller for their confidence to shoot, and it has shown.
“He instills a lot of confidence in us, and when you do that, and we’re confident, and feel like we can play our games, you’ll just naturally see the three-point percentage go up,” said DeJulius.
Miller, who was primarily a shooter during his playing days at North Carolina, had some wise words and a mindset for their shots.
“I want them to step up and shoot the ball with confidence and shoot the right shots, and I think when teams do that, you’ll have plenty of success,” said Miller ahead of his season debut.
They have shot the ball with lots of confidence. They currently lead the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in three-point attempts, shooting 25 a game, nearly three more attempts a game than last year. With that increase in shots, the shooting percentage increased from the previous season, from 31% to 33%.
One of the most significant advantages this Bearcats team has had this season is their depth. Out of the 11 rotational players, seven of them are shooting above the 30% mark, which includes all of the guards and forwards.
Two of those players are new additions in forward John Newman III and center Hayden Koval, who have both been able to space the floor from the frontcourt.
Koval joined the team from UNC Greensboro with Miller. As Miller’s sixth man last year, Koval played 19 minutes and shot almost three threes a game. This season, Koval has seen a decrease in his minutes and shots. However, that hasn’t stopped him from being productive on the court.
Against Wichita State, Koval hit three threes and led the team with 13 points off the bench to help Cincinnati overcome a 10-point deficit on Jan. 16. Being the only seven-footer on the team with a reliable three-point shot has allowed Miller to play with two rim protectors on the floor, and it has helped them on both ends of the floor.
The Bearcats hope to keep their hot hand when they visit East Carolina University (ECU) on Jan. 30. The game starts at noon and will be streamed on ESPNU.