This past week, it was announced that the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team's defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be joining another former Bearcats coach, head coach Brian Kelly at the University of Notre Dame.
Freeman's success with the Bearcats defense, coined the "Blackcats," was a huge part of the UC's successful season. The Bearcats allowed only 4.57 yards per play, with a secondary that had 16 interceptions, tied for third highest in all of NCAA football for the season.
However, with Freeman's departure, it is time for someone new to take the reigns as the leader of the "Blackcats." These coaches are The News Record's top picks for the opening.
Chris Ash – University of Texas defensive coordinator
Ash joined Texas as the defensive coordinator after a rather less than successful three-year stint as the University of Rutgers' head coach. Texas had a pretty average year defensively this season. Allowing 406.5 yards per game, this puts them in the middle of the pack for all of NCAA.
Ash's main success story comes from the 2014 and 2015 seasons. This was when he worked at Ohio State University with a name very familiar to UC football, the head coach Luke Fickell. Fickell and Ash worked together as co-defensive coordinators for the two seasons, the first of which produced a College Football Playoff National Championship win.
However, if UC wants to bring in Ash, it looks like they will have some real competition. Newly named Jacksonville Jaguar head coach Urban Meyer is reportedly interested in bringing the Texas coach to his team.
Greg Scruggs – University of Cincinnati assistant coach – defensive line
If the Bearcats are looking for their new defensive coordinator in-house, 30-year-old Greg Scruggs is the way to go. Two-time Super Bowl Champion Scruggs has made an immediate impact since joining the University of Cincinnati coaching staff in 2020. He is a young coach who played his high school ball at St. Xavier High School right in Cincinnati.
Fickell has aggressively recruited Cincinnati, and the local surrounding areas, since taking over as head coach. Having a product of a local high school as defensive coordinator, especially one who played in the National Football League, would only aid in assisting his recruiting plan.
While Scruggs just joined the coaching staff this year, he has been with the University since 2018. Before taking over the new role, Scruggs worked as the director of player development.
Scott Symons – Liberty University defensive coordinator
Symons would probably be considered the wild card pick on this list. Symons has been in his current role with the Liberty Flames since 2019, and while his first season wasn't so great, the Flames defense this year allowed even fewer yards per game than the Bearcats, placing seventh in the nation in this statistic.
The young coach is no stranger to the American Athletic Conference either. In 2018, Symons was part of the coaching team that led Memphis University to the AAC Championship Game, which they ultimately lost to the University of Central Florida.