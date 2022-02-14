Cincinnati Bearcat quarterback, Desmond Ridder, led the National team to a 20-10 win over the American team in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 5. The Senior Bowl, which took place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, gave NFL coaches, general managers and scouts an opportunity to watch the most talented seniors in the upcoming 2022 draft class show their skills.
In the final game of the week-long display of talent, Ridder threw for two touchdowns and completed four of six passes, furthering the attention on No. 9 who last took the field in the College Football Playoffs. Ridder also rushed for 14 yards on two attempts.
During the second quarter, Ridder replaced the University of Pittsburgh’s quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and proceeded to throw for an additional 68 yards. Ridder’s ability to throw the ball long distances and make tough plays projects him going in the first or second round of the NFL Draft. Pickett is one of the few quarterbacks fighting neck and neck with Ridder to be the first quarterback selected off the board.
Currently, in the 2022 NFL Mock Draft, Ridder is projected to be drafted No. 52 in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ridder’s performance at the Senior Bowl could have attracted more NFL teams’ attention and potentially made teams more likely to consider drafting him earlier.
Reporters and analysts in Mobile said Ridder had a great performance at the Senior Bowl, and he caught the eye of many scouts. Pickett also had an attention-grabbing Senior Bowl, where he completed all six of his pass attempts and threw for a touchdown.
Malik Willis, the quarterback from Liberty University, also put on a show at the Senior Bowl. Willis was ranked No. 1, Ridder just after him at No. 2 for overall performance during the Senior Bowl. Ridder delivered arguably the most impressive pass all game long, which was a strike downfield to Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs, a first down completion.
“Ridder quietly was the most consistent QB throughout the week,” said Rob Rang, FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst.
Ridder boosted his stock significantly after his remarkable performance at the Senior Bowl, causing many to think he will be drafted in the first or second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In 2021, Ridder’s senior year at Cincinnati, he threw for 3,334 yards, completed 251 out of 387 attempts, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. To put this information into perspective, Russell Wilson, the NFL’s quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, had a total of 3,175 yards, 225 completions out of 309 attempts, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions his senior season of college in 2011 at Wisconsin University.
Ridder and Wilson’s stats are comparable to each other. Ridder had 159 more yards than Wilson did, but his completion rate was 64.9%, whereas Wilson’s rate was 72.8%. Nonetheless, NFL analysts continue to pour over Ridder’s tape. “Ridder is the most NFL-ready QB in the class,” said Mike Renner, Lead Draft Analyst at Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Now, Ridder is training for the NFL Combine that starts on March 1, where he and seven of his Cincinnati teammates will show off their version of a resume to NFL scouts. With the Senior Bowl a display of past work, it’s onto the final weeks of an unknown future looming for Ridder, who will soon find a home.