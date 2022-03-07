Cincinnati men’s basketball put a cap on the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to SMU, losing seven of its last eight and descending its final regular season record to 17-14 as the squad prepares for the American Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament.
The Bearcats’ .548-win percentage is an improvement on last season, but perhaps not where head coach Wes Miller would have liked his Bearcats to be.
After John Brannen’s metaphorical nuking of the men’s basketball program at the end of the 2020-21 season, hopes and expectations were back on the rise with the hiring of highly-touted Wes Miller from UNC-Greensboro (UNCG). Despite the record not being at the heights that Cincinnati may have become accustomed to over its illustrious history, there are plenty of positive takeaways from Miller’s first season in Clifton.
Relationships with the players have been nothing but positive
Unlike the former coach of the Bearcats men’s basketball program – that helped send current Naismith National Men’s Defensive Player of the Year nominee, Tari Eason, to LSU – the current roster of Bearcats has produced nothing but positive comments about their relationships with Wes Miller.
“Usually [coach Miller] is calm, to be honest,” guard Mason Madsen said after a game earlier in the season. “That’s one thing I think we can appreciate about him, is the fact that he stays pretty level-headed through everything… I think he does a really good job at staying even-keeled, not getting too high or too low, and it kind of just gives us that calm nature too.”
The relationships span colleges, too, attested by the three players that followed Miller to Fifth-Third Arena from UNCG. Jarrett Hensley, Hayden Koval and A.J. McGinnis all donned the UNCG logo under Miller prior to Cincinnati. Miller’s recruiting also brought Abdul Ado, John Newman III and Ody Oguama from southern schools into the 513.
Miller did as good of a job as any in the recruiting department in the little time he was given, a testament to Miller’s personality that will only grow more prevalent as his tenure ticks on.
The goals for this program are clear and on course
“[I want to be the team that] digs down, doesn’t let you get good shots and has shot clock violations, and executes the offense to get easy baskets,” Miller said after Cincinnati’s biggest loss of the season to Houston. “You take [losses] to heart, you take them personally, we’ve got some work to do to get [where Houston is], and I believe we can.”
Through what was shown on the court this season, Miller has made his ideas clear for the Cincinnati Bearcats basketball program: get back to the top of the national stage using rock-solid defense and a calculated offense.
Off the court, Miller’s goals have most recently been portrayed through visits and offers for recruits searching the college market. Toward the top of the list is 2023 five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, who visited campus and watched Cincinnati battle Houston earlier in the season.
In the 2022 class, Miller has three commits to the program who are all ranked in the top 150 of their class. Miller and his staff being able to develop players was a major reason for the hiring, and it’s clear the course is set for a successful future.
On the court, the Bearcats were rarely outworked
A stat that doesn’t necessarily show up on the box score, the athletic and gritty Bearcats made sure their opponents were aware of the matchup ahead right from the tip-off. 10 of the 14 losses were within 10 points, as losses often came down to free throws towards the final buzzer.
Hustle plays on both offense and defense were at a plenty, plays that did better than any at erupting Fifth-Third Arena in cheers. Rebounds were a cause for concern throughout the season, but are yet again, a category that could clear up once Miller has full control of the programs’ reins.
Now that the regular season has come to a close, Miller and the Bearcats’ final chance to make a statement will be the AAC tournament in Fort Worth, Texas from March 10 to 13. The Bearcats will have a tough road ahead, as they went 7-11 in conference play this season, but anything is possible when it comes to college basketball in the month of March.