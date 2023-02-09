As Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles approaches, the University of Cincinnati (UC) stamp on football — both in the Super Bowl and in the NFL — has never been so prominent in national discussion. The story of the Super Bowl entails the matchup of the Kelce brothers — Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs — and Cincinnati is once again at the heart of the biggest game in football.
Jason, a Bearcat from 2006-2009, has risen to the heights of the NFL as one of the best centers in the game. Selected as a six-time Pro Bowl and a five-time All-Pro player, Jason’s 12-year career has already resulted in one Super Bowl victory back in 2018.
Travis, a Bearcat from 2008-2012, has also reached the pinnacle of football as an undisputed all-time great at the tight end position. One-upping his brother in Pro Bowl appearances (eight), Travis similarly has four All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl Victory in 2020.
Super Bowl LVII is the first time in NFL history two brothers will be squared off on the field.
“It’s a special moment,” Travis Kelce said of the occasion. “It’s something that we’ll remember for the rest of our lives, but I’m focused on making it a Chiefs win.”
Perhaps the star of the show, the one that both Kelces feel an enormous amount of joy for, is their mother, Donna Kelce. Known for her famous half-and-half jersey that features both of her sons’ teams, Donna Kelce finds herself in a win-win situation as her sons make history on the field.
“Mom probably likes Travis more,” Jason Kelce said. “She keeps trying to hedge her bet and say she likes me now because I have kids, and that’s a good way to level the playing field with Travis.”
The Kelces’ mom even made an appearance on the brothers’ podcast, New Heights, and spent some time discussing the occasion with her sons. But despite all the talk surrounding the literal brotherhood between the Kelces, both stars remain focused on the teammates in the locker room.
“We have our family, but we’re also playing for two families. We’re playing for the Chiefs and the Eagles,” Jason Kelce said. “We’re brothers, but for this next game we’re going to try to be as much a part of those families and enjoy that one as well.”
Beyond the Kelce brothers, standout safety from the 2021 College Football Playoff Bearcats Bryan Cook will have his opportunity to shine on football’s biggest stage. Cook, a rookie, has flown under the radar as a stellar defensive presence for the Chiefs this season, and even contributed to one of the Chiefs game-sealing defensive plays in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“UC prepped me the best way they could, and it helped me in this transition to where I am now,” Cook said.
Cook is grateful to be a part of this historic Super Bowl, popularly dubbed as The Kelce Bowl and even recognizes Donna Kelce’s position in this game, “Their mom can’t lose.”
Cook, Kelce and Kelce look to put a cap on what's been a historic NFL season for former Cincinnati Bearcats, and the pride they’ve felt has never been louder.
“The University of Cincinnati is probably where I changed and grew the most as an individual, and I loved my time as a Bearcat,” Jason Kelce said.
“Go Bearcats, anyone who has a problem with it, fight me,” Travis Kelce said in a pre-Super Bowl press conference. “I’ve always been extremely prideful about coming from the University of Cincinnati … shout out to the Bearcats, you guys are well represented this Sunday.”
All quotes courtesy of University of Cincinnati Athletics.