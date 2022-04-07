While the NCAA season and March Madness just ended, the NBA and affiliate league's playoffs are just beginning. With that happening, and the Bearcats roster starting to see some change, it’s time to look at Bearcats hopping in the pros.
While there are seven former Bearcats currently in the pros, only two remain in the NBA. Others reside in the NBA’s G-League for development, and a few others are overseas.
One of those NBA players is 10-year NBA veteran, Lance Stephenson. Stephenson, by far, has the best resume out of all seven current players. Stephenson has played in 57 career postseason games, with 53 of those games being played with the Indiana Pacers. He is now in his third stint with the Pacers and is averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 45% from the field.
Also in the NBA is forward, Gary Clark. Clark is a rotational piece for the New Orleans Pelicans, who are currently slated at the nine seed and would make the play-in tournament for a chance to make the NBA playoffs. Clark, who’s on his fifth team in just four years, has experience in the postseason, starting all five playoff games for the Magic in their lone 2020 series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Three players are currently members of the G-League, with one of them about to play in the playoffs. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, some of them got the opportunity to make their NBA debuts after signing 10-day contracts with organizations.
Forward Jarron Cumberland, who was last with the Delaware Blue Coats, the G-League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, signed a 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers in December 2021. He appeared in three games and recorded his first NBA basket in the first game. With Delaware, Cumberland averaged 10.4 points in nine games. Cumberland is currently a free agent.
Forward Tre Scott, who is currently with the Cleveland Charge, played a pair of games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this year. Scott recorded his first NBA point, scoring six points in his final game before being sent down to the Charge. Scott averaged 10.8 points in 29 games with the Charge this year, but the team struggled and finished last in the east, missing the playoffs.
This year, Guard Jacob Evans, is the only player participating in the G-League playoffs. Evans spent a few years with the Golden State Warriors before moving down to their G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz snuck into the playoffs, taking the sixth and final seed in the conference. Evans also played 29 games, scoring 6.1 points with 4.9 rebounds for Santa Cruz.
Of the two players overseas, guard Troy Caupain has had the most success. Caupain, who currently plays for the Darussafaka Basketball club in Turkey, was named one of the top five players of the March FIBA Basketball Champions League. Caupain averaged 17 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in March to earn him the title.
Also overseas is guard, Sean Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick, a member of Basket Zaragoza from Spain, recently joined the team and has played his first two games with the squad. Kilpatrick had a minor career in the NBA, playing for six teams in four seasons. His best season was in 2016-17, when he played in 70 games for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 13 points and four rebounds.
While it doesn’t look like any Bearcats are headed to the NBA this year, it’s only a matter of time before NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, calls the name of a Bearcat on draft day.