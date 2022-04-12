The 2022 MLB season started this weekend, and the Bearcats have ten alumni in the pros. Ian Happ, Josh Harrison and Art Warren will be on MLB rosters to start 2022. Cam Alldred, Ryan Noda, J.T. Perez, Manny Rodriguez, Joey Wiemer, Garrett Schoenle and Evan Shawver will be on MiLB rosters to start the season, working their way to the big leagues.
Ian Happ
Happ attended the University of Cincinnati (UC) from 2013-15. Now the Pittsburg native plays in the outfield for the Chicago Cubs. Last season (2021) Happ played a career high 148 games. In those games he managed 66 runs batted in (RBI), 105 hits, hit a career-high 25 home runs, all while averaging .226 at the plate.
Josh Harrison
The Cincinnati native attended UC from 2006-08. The 2021 season marked 12 years in the majors for Harrison. He’ll be joining his third new team in the past year, the Chicago White Sox. The infielder began the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the Oakland A’s just before the trade deadline. During his 2021 campaign Harrison had 141 hits, 60 RBI’s, swiped nine bags, hit eight home runs (HR), averaged .279 from the plate and drew a career high 31 walks.
Art Warren
Only a Bearcat for one season, the 2012 season the Ohio native, Warren, will be on the Cincinnati Reds in 2022. The 29-year-old made his majors debut in 2021 with the Reds where he fastened a 1.29 ERA and allowed one home run in his 26 appearances out of the bullpen for the Redleg’s.
Cam Alldred
The lefty attended UC from 2016-18 and will start the 2022 season on the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A team, the Indianapolis Indians. Alldred pitched in 66 innings over 33 games last season. In those games he had an earned run average (ERA) of 2.18 and struck out 59 batters. The 25-year-old also collected four wins and two saves in 2021.
Ryan Noda
A Bearcat from 2015-17, the Illinois native, Noda, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Feb. 2021. Noda spent his entire 2021 campaign on the Dodgers Double-A team, the Tulsa Drillers. The 26-year-old appeared in 113 games last season collecting 96 hits while averaging .250 from the plate. The former Bearcats also slugged a career high 29 home runs. These numbers got Noda named to the 2021 Double-A Central All-Star Team. Noda will start the 2022 season on the Dodgers Triple-A team, the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
J.T Perez
The lefty pitcher, Perez, attended UC from 2015-18 and was recently signed by the Detroit Tigers in Feb. 2022. Before signing with the Tigers, Perez pitched for the independent Lake Erie Crushers in 2021. Last season, the Ohio native took the mound in 42 games, pitching 52.1 innings. He noted an ERA of 2.41 in those innings and didn’t allow a single HR. Perez will begin the 2022 season on Detroit’s Double-A team, the Toledo Mud Hens.
Manny Rodriguez
Rodriguez wore the Bearcat uniform from 2015-18. The former tenth-round pick held down the shortstop position for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 2021. The Ponies are the New York Mets Double-A team. In 73 games last year the Brooklyn native hit six HR, 26 RBIs, and averaged .201 from the plate. Rodriguez will still man the shortstop position for the Ponies in 2022.
Joey Wiemer
Attending UC from 2018-20, the former fourth-round pick, Weimer, started the 2021 season with the Brewers Single-A team, the Carolina Mudcats. Wiemer would eventually be promoted to the Brewers High-A team, the Wisconsin Timber in August. The Ohio native appeared in 109 games averaging .296 from the plate and blasted 27 HR’s last season. Wiemer was ranked the Brewers 2021 MiLB player of the year. The former Bearcat is also Milwaukee’s number two prospect and a top 100 MLB prospect.
Garrett Schoenle
After rocking the Bearcat red and black from 2018-21, the lefty was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago White Sox in July 2021. In 2021, Schoenle pitched for the ACL White Sox where he took the mound 10 times. The Indiana native pitched 10.0 innings facing 41 batters, allowing no HR’s while boasting a 2.70 ERA.
Evan Shawver
A Bearcat from 2019-2021, the seventh-round pick, Shawver, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the MLB Amateur Draft. Shawver pitched for the ACL Rockies and took the mound in four games. The 22-year-old took on 13 batters, pitching a total of 4.0 innings. Shawver gave up only one hit and tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in those four games.