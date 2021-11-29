Ahead of their American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship game against the No. 24 University of Houston, six players from the University of Cincinnati (UC) Bearcats have accepted invites to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Accepting invites for Cincinnati was Quarterback Desmond Ridder, wide receiver Alec Pierce, defensive end Myjai Sanders, safety Bryan Cook, cornerback Coby Bryant and linebacker Darrian Beavers.
Due to the increased distractions being placed on the Bearcats with both a conference and national championship in reach, head coach Luke Fickell said he had kept some of the invitations in his office to not increase distractions and take away from the week-to-week grind.
Cincinnati’s six accepted invitations matches the Bearcats school record which was in 2008 thanks in part to players such as Kevin Huber and Mike Mickens.
Ridder, the winningest active quarterback in college football, has connected for the most passing touchdowns (84) and total yards (12,072) in school history, while finding Pierce for six touchdowns this season.
Pierce, known for his high-point catches and seeming inability to drop the ball on the field has frequently been flaunted for his success off the field as an engineering student.
The Reese’s Senior bowl will be held on Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.
All six of these Bearcat’s heading to Mobile are to be credited for helping to right the ship of Fickell’s first year at Cincinnati where they went 4-8. Over their time, they have propelled the Bearcats to be the highest ranked non-power five program in history at No. 3, in the latest Associated Press Poll and No. 4 in the latest CFP Poll.
While Bryant has been named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, Beavers has become a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, each awarded to the top player in their respective positions of defensive back and linebacker.
With 47 solo tackles, Bryant has found himself as the fourth leader in Cincinnati tackles with 76.
While the numbers misconstrue Sanders’ impact, he is still leading UC’s ranking second nationally in defensive pass efficiency (95.88) and eighth in total defense (303.2 ypg).
Despite the undeniable talent of Cincinnati, Fickell said his Bearcats have their work cut out for them with a one-loss Houston coming to Cincinnati, noting their defensive front as a challenge.
These six Bearcat’s will play their last game in Nippert Stadium on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. as they look to secure their second consecutive AAC championship, in their third straight conference championship appearance.