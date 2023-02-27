Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, will host the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 27 to March 6. The Bearcats will be well represented within the talent pool with combine invites being extended to six players on the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) 2022-23 football squad.
UC’s Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker are among the wide receivers that will participate in this year’s combine. Scott and Tucker led the Bearcats in receptions and receiving yards last season. Currently, Scott is projected to be drafted in the fourth to fifth round range of the 2023 NFL Draft. Tucker will need to impress at the combine, or it is likely that he will go undrafted.
Tight ends Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor are the two other pass catchers that will represent the Bearcats in Indianapolis. Whyle hauled in three touchdowns and 32 receptions in his final year at UC. Taylor had a quieter finale, scoring two touchdowns on just 18 receptions. Whyle is currently projected to be drafted in the same range as Scott.
On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Arquon Bush and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. will look to impress scouts and boost their draft grade. Bush finds himself in the same conversation as Tucker and Taylor as likely future undrafted free agents.
Pace is likely going to be the Bearcats’ first player selected in this year’s NFL Draft after an outstanding breakout season at UC where he led the red and black in several defensive categories. Pace was just recently named the defensive MVP of this year’s senior bowl after leading the National Team to a 27-10 victory.
Pace is doing everything he can to boost his draft capital, including topping out as the fastest linebacker in the senior bowl at a blazing 20.58 mph. He is currently projected to be a day-three pick, but other draft analysts believe Pace could be selected in the top 100.
Pace will begin his on-field workouts with the other line backers on March 2. Bush will then get his chance to shine on March 3 when the defensive backs and special teams players will work out. Scott, Tucker, Whyle, and Taylor are set to go on March 4.