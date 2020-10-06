Due do the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become challenging to live an active lifestyle and increasingly difficult to find recreational sporting opportunities on the University of Cincinnati's campus.
Fall intramural sports have been canceled, the basketball courts at the recreation center are closed and reservations are required to reserve time on the center's gym floor and lap pool.
Recreational sports help promote an active lifestyle. They lead to increased physical activity, reduced stress and provide an easy way to have fun with your friends. For this reason, it is important to seek opportunities to participate in recreational sports despite all the challenges in these troubling times.
Although there has been a limitation of sports on campus, some options remain available. The UC Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center located between Gettler and Nippert Stadium is open. The facility has six courts for the public to access. However, two are currently under construction.
Students can also access Gettler Stadium to use the turf field and track to exercise, play mini pick-up soccer matches, toss a football and more.
With the cancellation of fall intramural sports, students must investigate off-campus options for competitive sports opportunities.
Cincinnati Sports Leagues (CSL) is currently hosting coed fall leagues for flag football, softball, sand volleyball and kickball. Their fall II season is set to kick off with registrations for flag football, kickball and volleyball leagues opening on Oct. 1. Flag football and kickball will occur at fields located in Oakley, while volleyball will be hosted at The Sandbar.
CSL is taking safety protocols such as sanitizing equipment between games, requiring CSL staff members to wear facial coverings and replacing post-game handshake lines with "socially distant air high fives."
CSL also states that "players are responsible for socially distancing themselves pre and post-game as they feel fit."
Soccer City, an indoor facility, is currently hosting men's, women's and coed soccer leagues in their fall session. Their winter one session leagues start on Oct. 19.
River's Edge, another indoor sporting facility, is hosting soccer, flag football and indoor softball leagues.
Like CSL, Soccer City and River's Edge have COVID-19 safety precautions in place. These include limited spectators, teams being asked not to arrive more than 10 minutes early to their matches, and increased hand sanitizing stations.
Aside from competitive leagues, there many more ways to participate in a variety of recreational sports. These facilities require masks when surrounded by others or indoor environments, and bringing your own sports equipment is encouraged.
Golf enthusiasts can hit the lanes at many courses in the Cincinnati area, including Avon Fields Golf Course, a short 10-minute drive from UC. Other public courses include California, Glenview, Neumann, Reeves and Woodland.
Hoops fans can find courts to shoot some baskets at the Oakley Recreation Complex, Evanston Basketball Court and Fairview Basketball Court, all within 15-minute drive from campus.
Avondale Soccer Field and Fairview Soccer Field, both outdoors, are open and less than a 10-minute drive from UC.
Baseball and softball players can find batting cages at Backstop Sports in Eastgate, with pitch speeds ranging from 35-75mph to cater to players of all skill levels.