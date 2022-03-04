As quarterbacks and wide receivers took the field at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine for the first time on Thursday, University of Cincinnati Bearcats Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce turned heads with their impressive measurements and physical attributes. The combine is NFL prospects’ last chance to boost their draft stock, and Ridder and Pierce are the first of many Bearcats that will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the combine.
Ridder, Louisville native and three-year Bearcat captain, grabbed the attention of scouts as he measured in the biggest hands, at 10 inches, of any quarterback in the field. Ridder is also tied for third in height of all combine quarterbacks, standing at 6’3”.
For Ridder, the prestige didn’t just end with the measurements. Of his two 40-yard dashes, Ridder posted a 4.50 and 4.49 seconds. The 22-year-old’s time makes his combine 40 faster than any active NFL quarterback. In the broad jump, Ridder’s 10 feet 8-inch leap is good for the third best jump by a quarterback ever.
None of this is a surprise to the star Bearcat, who believes he should be the first QB off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft.
“I’m the most winningest quarterback in almost all of college football," Ridder said earlier this week. "At the end of the day, I’m a winner, and I don’t think anyone else is going to tell me any different or make me feel any different."
Ridder wasn’t the only Bearcat to show out on day one of the combine. Wide receiver Alec Pierce made sure all eyes were on him while displaying an impressive feat of athleticism, putting his name in the hat with the best wide receivers in the country.
Measuring in at 6’3” and 211 pounds, Pierce combined his impressive measurements with explosiveness in the trio of the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump. The Illinois native clocked in the sixth-fastest 40 of the day at an official 4.33 seconds, the best vertical jump of the day at 40.5 inches, and a nearly 10-foot 9-inch broad jump.
Pierce’s coming out party at the NFL Scouting Combine is no surprise to Bearcats fans who have followed his illustrious college career over the years, but it is a party that the Bearcats fans have been waiting on. Now that the scouts of the NFL are on notice of the 21-year-old wide out, his stock is likely to rise in the coming days before the NFL Draft.
Running backs and offensive lineman take the field Friday, meaning Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford will be joining the party.