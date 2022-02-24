For the first time in school history, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats football program has the chance for eight players to be featured in the NFL Draft together. The record for most Bearcats drafted was six in 2009, a record that is expected to be broken at this year’s draft.
Prior to the draft, the NFL puts on its annual NFL Scouting Combine, an opportunity for hundreds of college players to boost their stock as NFL prospects one last time.
Eight players from the CFP semi-finalist Cincinnati Bearcats have received an invite to the combine, and all eight, according to mock drafts, are expected to be drafted at some point in the 2022 selection.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Jerome Ford, and wide receiver Alec Pierce will represent the offense for the Bearcats at the NFL Scouting Combine. The trio were standouts in both the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and on the national stage, propelling the Cincinnati offense to new and historic heights over the past season.
On the defensive side of the ball, cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant both received invites. Gardner is a highly touted defender with stats that jump off the page, and Bryant is the reigning Jim Thorpe Award holder. The duo was often regarded as the best corner pairing in the NCAA, and their play on the field backed the discussions off the field.
Also receiving invites to the combine from the impenetrable Cincinnati defense were linebacker Darrian Beavers, safety Bryan Cook, and edge rusher Myjai Sanders.
Seven of these eight players earned first-team honors in the AAC in 2021, including the sweeping of Defensive (Gardner) and Offensive (Ridder) Player of the Year awards in the AAC. On a national scale, the cornerback duo of Gardner and Bryant were recognized as All-Americans.
At the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, seven of the Bearcats’ eight combine invitees participated in the activities as well, the lone player being Gardner, who is not a senior. In Mobile, Ridder stood-out as he threw for 68 yards and a touchdown.
The NFL Scouting Combine begins March 1 and ends March 7, and will give the eight Bearcats a chance to boost their stock and become the first Bearcat drafted in the first round since the 1970s. A handful of Bearcats are currently mocked as bubble first-rounders, though it is a question that won’t be answered until the NFL Draft commences on April 28 and concludes April 30.