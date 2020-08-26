With college conferences such as the Big-10 and Pacific-12 deciding to postpone their football seasons until January or spring, the majority of other conferences have decided to play in the fall as planned. One of them being the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
As a result of the cancellations so far, the Bearcats have been shorted of three matchups; a contest against Western Michigan University, a rivalry in the form of the annual Victory Bell game against Miami (OH) University and a big matchup against the University of Nebraska, a Power-5 opponent.
The University of Cincinnati's (UC) starting quarterback, Desmond Ridder, was disappointed in the cancellation.
"The Nebraska [game] got canceled first, that was really tough for us," said Ridder. "Anytime you can go up there against those Power-5 opponents and go out and show, I guess so to say a 'smaller school' can do, it's always a good opportunity for us. And you know, we always like to beat Miami just to keep that [win] streak going. It was always just disappointment."
As UC football sets up to return this fall, the Bearcats will look toward Ridder to provide on-field leadership in these ever changing times. Ridder had a breakout freshman season in 2018, picking up AAC Rookie of the Year honors en route to an 11-win season.
Last year, the Kentucky native affirmed his position as the go-to starter, playing in thirteen of the Bearcats' fourteen games, leading them to another 11-win season coupled with a victory in the Birmingham Bowl against Boston College. Along the way, Ridder tallied up 2,164 yards and 18 touchdowns in the air, paired with 650 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.
For the 2020 season, Ridder expects even more from himself and the team.
"We're all feeling good, and we've been here at High Ground for I don't even know how many days," Ridder said, referring to the Bearcats offsite practice facility. "We've been out here putting in that work."
"Waiting for our first game—which obviously got moved to September 19th—Coach [Fickell] told us there can be a change for big things in the future of the University of Cincinnati." Ridder said. "Whether that's conference realignment or even being able to play in the college football playoffs. The Big-10 and PAC-12 aren't in it. If we were to go undefeated, win our conference championship, I don't see how you couldn't put us in the running for that."
Last year, Bearcats football concluded their regular season ranked #21 in the nation. They proceeded to lose the AAC Conference Championship to the University of Memphis, ranked #17, before declaring themselves as the newest victors of the Birmingham Bowl.
Following the 2019 season, two of Ridder's most dependable offensive weapons, tight-end Josiah Deguara and running back Michael Warren II, departed for the NFL. Deguara was selected in the third round by the Green Bay Packers, while Warren signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Throughout the offseason, Ridder has been keeping touch with his former teammates.
"I talk to Mike almost every day," Ridder said. "I facetimed Josiah not too long ago with some other teammates so we were able to talk. They're doing well. Mike's grinding out there in Philly, and Josiah's been doing pretty well with the Packers."
When referring to Deguara's potential switch to full back for his rookie season in Green Bay, Ridder had some words of admiration for his prior No. 1 target.
"He's a grinder," Ridder said. "Wherever they put him, he's going to play. He can play any position, whether that's wideout, tight-end or the fullback position. I'm sure he's just happy to be there."
While keeping in contact with his former teammates, Ridder has also been busy keeping relationships with returning and new Bearcats.
"[I've made sure to] make a connection with some of the new guys as well as the older ones," Ridder said. "It was tough because we had different schedules of lifting. So it was really tough to make up a schedule to get better, but we made it work."
The offseason proved to be quite different than in past years for the Bearcats. Despite the season hanging in the balance, the team continued to work towards getting on the field.
"We weren't able to get back on campus until about June first or fourth," Ridder continued. "We were able to start workouts in small groups of about 10-15, then they started bringing in more people slowly and slowly. But we were able to get good work in with the time we had."
Head coach Luke Fickell worked with athletic director John Cunningham to determine what was going to happen this season and relayed the information to his team.
"[Coach Fickell has] done the best he could." Ridder said. "A lot of this stuff is out of our control. He gives us the details when we need them. Being out here at Camp High Ground in the middle of nowhere, we don't have a lot of distractions. We go out on the field and play football."
The Bearcats season opener will take place against Austin Peay University on Sept. 19 at Nippert Stadium, with the time to be announced at a later date.