Home to some of the loudest and most passionate fans in all the NCAA, the Cincinnati Bearcats’ community radiates a certain level of charm and unity. As connecting the community is in the Vision & Mission Statement of University of Cincinnati (UC) athletics, the value of such is sometimes laid upon its athletes to carry out.
Sofia Gritzali, a third-year guard for the UC women’s basketball team, along with the entirety of the athletic department joined together to facilitate a shoe drive on the fifth floor of the Richard E. Lindner Athletics Center.
The Greece native, Gritzali, recently received the ONE TEAM Student-Athlete award from UC. She sat down with The News Record to discuss the shoe drive and the values of such an event.
The News Record (TNR): Could you talk a little bit about the premise of this shoe drive?
Sofia Gritzali (SG): UC athletics and the department with athletes came together and we decided that we wanted to give back to the community, so we set up a shoe drive. We’re working directly with Soles4Souls and we’re going to give everything we collect to this organization in order to give it to kids and adults that are in need of shoes.
TNR: What sparked this idea to give back to the community with a shoe drive?
SG: One day I was in my room, going through my closet, and I was like, ‘Look at these shoes in the back of my closet, why am I still holding on to them?’ So, I decided to bring this idea up to the athletic department and see what we can do. I don’t think I’m the only athlete who is in this situation, so I brought it up to the athletic department and they embraced the idea.
TNR: Why do you think it is important for student-athletes to be involved and give back to the community that supports them?
SG: I believe that it is a great opportunity for all of us to feel, and actually contribute, to the community. As athletes, we don’t have as much [spare] time as we may want to, to engage with the community and to go places to volunteer. So doing things like this gives us the chance to give back to those people who are in need. [Us athletes] are very fortunate to have gear and shoes that sometimes we don’t wear as often, so we can give them to a good cause.
TNR: What do you think the impact is for the recipients of the gear donated in this drive?
SG: I believe that it can help them be happy, and that’s what we’re trying to do; put some smiles on people’s faces. [Because it is a shoe drive], they have the chance to use these shoes and potentially start a sport, go on a run, or pick up a physical activity that they may not have had the equipment to do before. So, putting a smile on their faces, but also giving them extra motivation for that physical activity.
TNR: Do you have any words of advice for people who want to help out the community in similar ways in the future?
SG: With a simple thought, something big can happen. I want to challenge student athletes and all people out there that if you have an idea, try to embrace it and try to bring it out. What’s to come is a mystery but it can lead to a great result.