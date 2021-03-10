Q&A: Catching up with UC’s director of athletics after a year of COVID-19

John Cunningham, the University of Cincinnati’s Director of Athletics, has been burdened with a rather difficult opposition to his first year in the position – a pandemic that once seemed certain to doom all of the university’s sports indefinitely.
Throughout the year, some athletics programs continued with various cautious procedures, The News Record sat down with Cunningham to discuss his thoughts as COVID-19 continues to be a factor.
The News Record: Having been director of athletics for a little over a year, what has it been like to be introduced to the position and university amid the pandemic?
John Cunningham: This is certainly not how you expect your fist year to go, that’s for sure. But you know, it’s been that way for everybody. There are so many different industries that are going through tough times and so we certainly are too. At the same time, we’ve been able to have some successes. The football season was a bright spot for our department, really, I think for our campus and our Bearcat community, that was awesome to go through.
TNR: Exactly how has the budget been affected this past year?
JC: When you’re not playing as many football games as you typically do, then your television money is going to be impacted. We didn’t have the NCAA Tournament for basketball last year, revenue loss across the board for all schools including us. Concessions dollars are lost, fan parking revenue is lost. It’s also important to think about all the local businesses that don’t have a chance to make money off of game days which is really painful as well. Because I know that they rely on those dollars too. There’s just a lot of across the board impact when you talk about fans being unable to attend sports.
TNR: How have things change when you compare now to March of last year?
JC: I think the biggest thing for us is the budget impact this year brought. That obviously had us working really hard to keep things in check and get through this year as strongly as possible. We really had to pull a number of levers in order for us to do that, but we feel really good about where we are right now. I’m very bullish on the fact that we will be at full capacity in Nippert this fall. We’re fully planning on that. Obviously, we’ll have ticket insurance program in place if it doesn’t happen. We’ll be able to adjust if it doesn’t happen, but we certainly feel good about where things are at going into the summer in our community and in our nation – I feel like we’ll be back at full capacity. Starting new this year and not missing a beat, that’s my goal. I don’t want 2020 and COVID to bleed into 2021 and that’s what I’ve been preaching to my staff, coaches and student athletes.
TNR: How did it feel to see fans back in Fifth Third Arena, albeit at limited capacity?
JC: It was great. We had, I believe, 2,200 that showed up for the final home game and it just makes such a big difference. I was telling our basketball team the other day; they’ve been giving so much energy this year, but they haven’t been able to receive the energy back from the fans – that’s just so unfortunate. But you could tell there was demand and appreciation for what they were doing, people came out and they were loud. Just two thousand in Fifth Third makes such a big difference and I felt that the fans were just trying to project their energy onto the court.
TNR: Do you think it was the right move to postpone some fall and winter sports into the spring semester?
JC: Yes, I do. We had to see if it was possible to have college sports take place, in theory, during a global pandemic. We had to see if we could make it work, so, I think we did the right thing by really focusing in on the football season and making sure that we could get that season in. Because there’s so many resources that go into football. Once we proved to ourselves that we could get that done, we knew that going into the spring and summer we we’re going to be able to compete in all the other sports and give our student-athletes a season.
TNR: What kind of challenge did COVID-19 present with tracing, testing and assuring student and staff safety?
JC: It certainly wasn’t a simple process. There was a lot of things we learned along the way and had to adjust and adapt to. I think one of the things we did really well was on the testing side. We were one of the first schools to bring in some of our testing in house. We also found a lab across the river in Kentucky, Gravity Labs, that we were able to get our other PCR testing done. It typically takes 24-48 hours to get a result, but we were able to get down to Gravity Labs and really speed things up that way. We were very fortunate to be on the cutting edge side of the testing. We were of course presented with other challenges too, how to properly clean a weight room, how to keep teams socially distanced, how you travel with a team across the country, all of that provide a whole bunch of work.
TNR: What do you feel you’ve learned from the pandemic?
JC: We feel like if we can get through this period, we can get through anything. That’s actually what I was just talking to our staff about. We’ve taken on the biggest challenge that we’re ever going to face, at least in terms of budget impact, for sure. If we can navigate through everything and not allow what has happened this year to impact us too heavily into the next year and really start fresh and propel ourselves into 2021, that’s all we can ask for. I give a lot of credit to a lot of different people in my staff, coaches, student-athletes and administration to help get us to where we are right now.