Nippert Stadium will take center stage Friday night when the University of Cincinnati (UC) takes on East Carolina University (ECU). ECU enters on a three-game winning streak, who, following a bye last week, sit at 6-3 on the season.
In last year’s matchup, the Bearcats won 35-13 as they held the Pirates to only 282 yards of total offense.
Sitting at 7-2, the Bearcats defense will be put to the test again with the high-flying Pirates offense. Unlike Navy, the Pirates are known for their passing attack. Led by quarterback Holton Ahlers and wide receiver Isaiah Winstead, ECU will be a tough challenge for UC’s corners.
Winstead leads the Pirates with 64 receptions for 871 yards. After transferring from the University of Toledo this past summer, the senior receiver continues to be a focal point in their offense. Stopping the passing game will be a key for the Bearcats, which they did not do very well against the University of Central Florida two weeks ago.
The Pirates’ rushing attack will also be sure to test the Bearcats’ interior. Sophomore back Keaton Mitchell, leads the team in rushing yards, 863, and rushing attempts, 122.
A very disciplined team, ECU only averages 3.89 penalties a game compared to the Bearcats’ 8.67. Additionally, East Carolina has seven turnovers on the year compared to UC’s 11. An overall well-balanced group, the Bearcats will have to be up for the task to keep their American Conference Championship hopes alive.
With the first home night game on the horizon, starting fast will be pivotal for a UC victory. A likely sold-out crowd will be buzzing with energy and the crowd noise be a huge help if the Bearcats can strike first.
QB Ben Bryant will look to replicate his performance in the air last week after tossing for nearly 300 yards yet again. On the season, Bryant has thrown for 2,358 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
For the Pirates, the running game will be a big key to pull off the upset. In last year’s loss, ECU rushed for only 54 yards. The Pirates need to establish the run early to keep the stingy Bearcats defense on its toes.
The last time ECU came to Nippert was back in 2020; the Bearcats dominated the visiting Pirates with a final score of 55-17.
UC will look to continue its recent dominance at home on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN2.