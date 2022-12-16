The University of Cincinnati (UC) football team will battle the University of Louisville in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, marking the Bearcats' fifth bowl game appearance in as many seasons. The Bearcats and Cardinals will renew their famed "Keg of Nails" rivalry, dating back to 1929 when the two schools first faced one another.
Leading the Bearcats this time around is Kerry Coombs, UC's interim head coach for its 2022 season finale. Newly announced UC head coach Scott Satterfield will not be on the sidelines against his former team during the Fenway Bowl as he turns his attention to recruiting for his inaugural 2023 season.
The Bearcats’ offense will look much different in Fenway as several players have opted out of the game and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Both of UC's leading receivers, Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker, announced they have played their last game for the Bearcats via Twitter. Tight ends Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor have also opted out while declaring for the draft.
The Cardinals will also play without a few of their stars, including quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans and leading wide receiver Tyler Hudson. Like Coombs, the Cardinals' interim head coach Deion Branch will have to find ways to produce despite the absence of proven players.
UC is 10-11 in bowl games and has lost four of its last six. Under newly departed head coach Luke Fickell, the Bearcats went 2-2 in their four bowl game appearances, with their last win dating back to 2019 when they blew out Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl.
Louisville enters this matchup 11-12-1 in bowl games, dropping three of their last four appearances. The Cardinals' last bowl game victory also came back in 2019 when they defeated Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.
Evan Prater will once again get the nod at quarterback for UC, filling in for an injured Ben Bryant. This will be Prater's second career start, and the 2019 Mr. Ohio award winner will look to flip the script after an underwhelming debut against Tulane in UC's regular-season finale. Prater completed under 40% of his passes and accumulated just 185 total yards of offense.
With an already depleted offense, Prater will need to be much more efficient and limit his turnovers against a Cardinal defense that ranks near the top in the country in takeaways. Likewise, UC's No. 1 ranked defense in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) will once again need to carry an offense that has averaged just 25.75 points per game since entering conference play in week five.
Should the Bearcats come out on top and reclaim the "Keg of Nails" trophy, it could provide some much-needed momentum for a team that just lost its winningest head coach in program history and is preparing to make the jump into the Big 12. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 30-22-1 and looks to stretch that lead further in its last game as a member of the AAC.