The University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team opens its season Feb. 17, beginning with a four-game series against Georgia State University and followed with a three-game series against the No. 7 University of Florida. The Bearcats’ 2023 home opener on March 1 will pin them against longtime rival Miami University (Ohio).
Leading the Bearcats is head coach Scott Googins, in his sixth season at UC. Googins, the former head coach of Xavier University, took over as skipper for UC in 2018 and has since led the Bearcats to their first College World Series in 45 years in his second season and their first winning record in a decade in 2021.
Joining Googins and the rest of the Bearcats’ staff this season are Director of Baseball Sports Performance Thomas Gentile and Director of Player Development/Pitching Austin Woodby. Gentile, a former Bearcat from 2009-2013, will work with players in all aspects of game readiness and preparation, nutrition and education.
Junior outfielder Cole Harting, junior catcher Cam Scheler, and sophomore pitcher Garret Harker were named team captains for 2023 in late January. Last season, Harting was top three in hits, RBIs and home runs for the Bearcats. Scheler was the hero of last year’s home opener after launching a walk-off, pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning against Ohio State University.
UC will also return junior infielder Ryan Nicholson and junior pitcher Conner Linn who were named to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Preseason All-Conference Team last month. Last season, Nicholson was second for the Bearcats in both doubles (12) and home runs (12), behind outfielder Griffin Merritt, who transferred to the University of Tennessee last August. Linn will get the nod as the Bearcats’ ace this year after posting a team-high 4.07 ERA last season.
Harting (No. 5), Harker (No. 23) and Nicholson (No. 24), along with junior pitcher Alex Shea (No. 16) and senior pitcher Mitch White (No. 18) were all named in the top 30 AAC prospect rankings for the 2023 MLB draft. Linn and sophomore pitcher/first baseman Tommy O’Connor were also listed as top prospects for the 2024 MLB draft.
The Bearcats’ 2023 roster consists of nine freshmen – three of which were selected to D1Baseball’s impact freshmen list: infielder Marcus Smith, pitcher Chase Horst, and infielder Kyle Schupmann. D1Baseball’s 2023 projections currently have the Bearcats finishing third-to-last in the AAC with East Carolina winning the conference for the fourth consecutive year.
Regarding the NCAA’s 2023 preseason rankings, the Bearcats are slated to play 11 games against ranked opponents. After an early test against Florida, UC will play the No. 16 University of Louisville at home on March 28 and will face off against conference opponent No. 11 East Carolina University in a three-game series away and then home.
Other notable dates on the Bearcats’ 2023 schedule include an afternoon game at Xavier on March 22 and an evening game at home on May 9. The annual Joe Nuxhall Classic begins on April 4 when the Bearcats take on Wright State University and concludes on April 11 when they will play either Xavier or Miami (Ohio) once again.