The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team was defeated by the Tulane University Green Wave 94-101 in an overtime thriller on Tuesday. It moved Tulane to second in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) standings, leaving UC in fifth with a 16-9 overall record.
The Bearcats were able to stay in this game much longer than anticipated. From the beginning, UC put itself in a hole, with forward Jeremiah Davenport and guard Mika Adams-Woods picking up multiple fouls in the early stages.
Guard Landers Nolley II had another great game, tallying his eighth 20-plus point game of the season with 26 to go along with eight rebounds. Guard David DeJulius also continued his success with playmaking, tallying eight assists for his tenth straight game with five or more assists.
Bearcats’ center Viktor Lakhin suffered an ankle injury early in this game that kept him out for the remainder of the contest.
Lakhin’s injury was cushioned by big performances from big men Ody Oguama and Kalu Ezipke. Oguama, who has struggled since being moved to the starting lineup, had his best game of the season, finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his first double-double as a Bearcat. Ezipke, who was once removed from the rotation, had a bench-high nine points and six rebounds in just nine minutes and has been stellar since returning to the court.
With multiple Bearcats in foul trouble, UC needed multiple players to step up and fill some of the lost minutes. One of those players was guard Rob Phinisee. Phinisee, who suffered a fractured foot earlier in the season, recently came back for the Bearcats and has been slowly getting back to his original minutes.
However, in the second half of Tuesday’s game, Phinisee went down with a right knee injury. After the game, UC head coach Wes Miller said that he believes Phinisee's injury is season-ending.
Phinisee was starting to hit his stride, which was seen just before his foot injury in early December. Losing him not only hurts the playmaking ability on the roster, but it takes away valuable guard depth that was allowing players such as Nolley II and DeJulius to get some much-needed rest mid-game.
However, this isn’t just a loss on the court. Phinisee was a veteran presence and leader to many of the guys on the team. While he can still mentor and assist players from the bench, his presence and energy will be missed by the Bearcats on the floor.
As for Lakhin’s injury, Miller doesn’t believe Lakhin will be out for long, saying he believes the big man suffered just a sprained ankle. While that is a huge sigh of relief for the Bearcats, any games missed will surely hurt the squad’s production. Davenport, who has thrived in the sixth-man role, may move back to the starting lineup for as long as Lakhin is out. This could mess up the rhythm Davenport had found and, in turn, derail a season that was starting to get better for the senior forward.
UC’s rotation has now lost two players for the foreseeable future, which can only lead to other players being thrown into the mix. Questions about Jarrett Hensley's health are still floating around, but Josh Reed, who played six minutes in their game against Tulane, will most likely see an increase in minutes for the next handful of games.
The Bearcats, who have six games remaining this season, are in a run-the-table situation. Finishing with 22 wins and a strong AAC tournament performance are both looking more and more necessary for a 2023 March Madness appearance. UC will be back in action this Saturday, Feb. 11, as the Bearcats are set to host the University of South Florida.
The Bearcats defeated the Bulls in Tampa in January by a score of 85-69. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena.