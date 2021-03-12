University of Cincinnati men's basketball has something to prove and lose in tonight's matchup against Southern Methodist University. The Bearcats not only won the previous meeting 76-69, but their last game against Eastern Carolina University was an incredible second-half win.
Assuming Cincinnati's first-round bye in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament boosted their preparation for the quarterfinals against SMU, they will be playing again come Saturday.
With two guards returning for the Bearcats, Mike Saunders Jr. and David DeJulius returning from his opt-out, they have the advantage despite SMU ranking one higher at No. 4 in the AAC.
Cincinnati's center, Chris Vogt, is averaging 19.9 minutes per game, which is the sixth most on the team, totaling at 398 minutes played, fifth-most on the roster. Is Vogt playing too much because of his ceiling? Yes.
Vogt currently has the highest field goal (FG) percentage (55%) on the team, which does not represent his performance. Vogt has put up just 103 total points (TOT), averaging 3.8 per game, which is ninth on the Bearcat roster – while Freshman Tari Eason is No. 5 at 7.2 points per game and 143 total.
Yet, Eason has played 18 minutes less than Vogt, despite averaging the most rebounds for the Bearcats at 5.6 per game.
Eason even has more blocks (24) than Vogt (20), despite being four inches shorter, not to mention having the most rebounds (112) for the Bearcats. Tari Eason needs to be played more. He is the future of the program, numbers do not lie.
Vogt's potential is undeniable, but he isn't reaching it and is already a senior. Instead, Vogt has utilized his time on the court to lead the Bearcats in personal fouls at 67.
The Bearcats should maximize the abilities of their returning junior guard, David DeJulius in the AAC tournament. Despite not playing the past four games, he has the second most (5.1) rebounds per game and the third-most points per game (10) for the Bearcats.
DeJulius had 12 assists the last time he faced SMU, which is why he is deservingly second in the American for assists per game at 4.6. Cincinnati will move on in the American tournament if DeJulius is given the chance to assist scorers like Keith Williams and Jeremiah Davenport. They are first and second in total points for the Bearcats, respectively.
After entering Cincinnati's top-40 all-time scorers, Williams rightfully earned Second Team All-AAC. These high praises should be displayed in Williams's attitude as he plays in what could be his last game representing the Bearcats.
Assuming Cincinnati continues their streak and handles SMU, they will play the winner of Wichita State and South Florida on March 13 at 3:00 p.m.
Cincinnati will be playing with vengeance against either team after losing to both teams by six points or less earlier in the season. The Bearcats shouldn't be complacent with a .500 season. They will be earning something that is theirs to lose Friday.