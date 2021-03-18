College athletes attract millions of dollars that are distributed to a lot of places, except themselves. This subject matter has raised a heavily debated point: should college athletes be paid?
With prominent supporters and points both vouching and opposing a "pay to play" college athletics system, the debate remains hot.
Currently, student athletes operate under the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a private nonprofit organization that does not allow its players to profit off their name, image or likeness – for now.
This will change for NCAA athletes in the state of California in 2023, meaning they will be able to profit off social media, personal appearances and other third-party endorsements. This change was brought upon by the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, however, does not allow student athletes to be paid by their universities.
The Supreme Court is currently involved in an ongoing case regarding college athletes' future and their potential financial earnings. For now, The News Record sports room weighs in.
Owen Racer – Staff Reporter
Although low, 60.8% of interns were paid in 2019. College athletes are young professionals too. Pay them. Further, the NCAA inhaled $165.23 million in 2020, while the National Football League engulfed over $15 billion in 2019. Now, you're telling me some of that money can't be taken and distributed to the future generation of the respected sport?
College athletes go from a "star" ranked high school kid who is told by recruits they're the future of the sport, to a young adult thrown onto a campus with a 50-hour work week. This drastic change brings upon problems: mentally, physically and financially.
On top of the mental toll, many college athletes don't have the time to have a part-time job due to their rigorous practice schedule. What about when a hopeful professional athlete suffers an injury before their college departure? They don't get drafted and just spent 4+ years earning no income while giving their life to their respected sport that now denies them.
Logan Lusk – Sports Editor
There's a reason the prospect of paying college athletes is heavily debated. Both sides have a more than valid perspective and it really just comes down to how you would feel if you were put into a student-athlete's shoes.
When I attempt to put myself in said shoes, it seems hard to be against getting paid – to some degree, at least. This is why I tend to agree with the Fair Pay to Play Act. Here's the thing, yes, some programs as a whole bring in loads of money, but it tends to be a select handful of athletes making the most impact and drawing many of those dollars in.
The university should not be shelling out more money into their athletic programs by paying each individual athlete. Many of these students are already getting a free education and athletic departments, including the University of Cincinnati's, are already far into the red.
However, I believe student-athletes should make money outside of the university – through social media deals and third-party sponsorships – making the Fair Pay to Play Act a good compromise for both student-athletes and their respective schools.
Aaron Sary – Staff Reporter
The point about interns is a great one. At the end of the day, if an agency is profiting off of your labor, you deserve a piece of the pie you helped bake.
Even if the university cannot directly pay athletes, the athletes should be able to market themselves off the field and profit in that realm. Whether through a YouTube channel, Instagram account or a personal merch shop, the players deserve a chance to make money and expand their personal brand.
With this in mind, schools should offer personal branding classes taught by former or current professional athletes and experts so players can learn to earn money by marketing themselves.
Not every athlete comes from a financially stable background, which can prove problematic when required to attend school before turning pro. And again, with a full course load and multiple hours of practice each day, finding a job is extremely difficult. These players need an opportunity to earn money to simply support themselves.
Bottom line; let the kids play and let the kids get paid.
Landon Bartlett – Staff Reporter
College athletes being paid is a touchy subject because I don't think the NCAA can make everyone happy. I believe college athletes deserve an income of some sort, but the way to go about it hasn't been perfected yet.
If you give all of the NCAA's athletes equal income, sports like football and basketball would likely want more simply because they bring in a larger portion of revenue. If you distribute income by revenue, then the athletes of smaller sports might get upset because of the unequal pay. Then we have the discussion of disparity throughout the different divisions of the NCAA.
I'm not sure there is a fair and effective solution to this problem, and I don't think the NCAA, at least for the foreseeable future, can move forward in paying athletes. Scholarships, meal plans and gear will more than likely have to do.
I'm not here to say college athletes don't deserve to be paid. I think the work they put in can be equal to or more laborious than the typical job for college students. That said, without a way to make everyone happy, I don't think it is worth the struggle.