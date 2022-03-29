Every great basketball program has to go through a rebuild at some point in time, whether it be because of a coaching change, or a star player moving on to bigger and better things. Or at least that’s what the world has been told.
Men’s basketball programs at schools such as Duke University or the University of North Carolina (UNC) have missed a combined two March Madness NCAA Tournaments since 1990, a time when the University of Cincinnati (UC) basketball program was near its peak. Bob Huggins, Cincinnati’s star basketball coach at the time, brought in some of the Bearcats’ greatest players in the likes of Kenyon Martin, Nick Van Exel and Steve Logan. Huggins took the program to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 1992-2005, including four Sweet 16 games and a Final Four appearance in 1992.
Huggins won 399 games with the Bearcats — a school record — and currently sits at No. 6 on the all-time winningest NCAA coaches list with exactly 900. But after Huggins’ forced resignation in 2005 and the backlash it brought by the UC community, the Bearcats went silent on both the conference level and the national stage.
After a few years of what felt like the bottom of the barrel, up-and-coming head coach Mick Cronin brought the Bearcats to a triumphant return highlighted by nine consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2011-2019. Cronin won the Big East Conference twice in his tenure and brought his own wave of UC greats, including Gary Clark, Lance Stephenson and Jarron Cumberland.
Then Cronin left for bigger and better things for an offer as head coach for the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins, and the Bearcats entered another era of silence under John Brannen. During this time frame, between the start of the Huggins era and the end of the Cronin era, Duke and UNC won a combined nine national titles.
The difference between the three programs? Coaches saw these “blue blood” programs as destination jobs, whereas coaches such as Cronin used his success at Cincinnati as a stepping stool to other great programs.
So, the question of whether Cincinnati can return to the heights of national championships, deep March Madness runs, and conference domination sits with how current head coach Wes Miller views the position at UC: as a stepping stool to a “blue blood” program, or a destination job that can be the center of national attention.
The decision is Miller’s, and Miller’s alone, but Director of Athletics John Cunningham and the Cincinnati Bearcats athletic department have already made steps in a direction that seemingly proclaims Cincinnati’s lust for athletic domination.
Cincinnati men’s basketball, along with all other UC sports programs, are on their way to the Big 12 after spending nine years in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Considered one of the best basketball conferences in the NCAA, the reigning champions of March Madness, Baylor University, reside in the Big 12.
In the Big 12, established basketball programs such as the University of Kansas, Baylor, and Oklahoma State University dominate while programs such as Texas Tech University and West Virginia University — Bob Huggins’ squad — compete year in and year out. Soon to be joined by two of the NCAA’s most historic programs in Cincinnati and the University of Houston, Miller and Cincinnati men’s basketball will not lack spotlight, competition or recruiting prowess.
On the financial side, the Cincinnati athletic department spent $74 million on its athletic programs during the 2019-2020 school year. Though it sounds like a major number to be investing into sports, the count still falls $6 million shy of the Big 12’s lowest spending program, Kansas State University. To convince Miller that Cincinnati is a permanent home rather than another prong on the ladder to the top, spending on the basketball program may need to increase.
In an effort referred to as the Day One Ready campaign, the Cincinnati athletic department launched a $100 million fundraising effort to prepare its athletic programs for the move to the Power Five conference. Included in this campaign is a new and improved men’s basketball facility, a facility that Wes Miller has claimed players look for in “elite programs.”
On the court and in Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati competes with the nation's best when it comes to packing an arena. In 2019-2020, pre-COVID-19, Cincinnati men’s basketball averaged just more than 11,000 fans for home games. The tally ranked second in the AAC behind the University of Memphis, and just outside of the Top 25, nationally sitting at 29.
With a stadium full of die-hard Cincinnatians and an athletic department ready to spend what it takes to get to the top, the final step in the process of returning Cincinnati to greatness must be bringing in top talent into the 513. The aspect that relies the most on Miller himself, Cincinnati has brought in its fair share of top talent over the course of its history. While the Bearcats have three incoming recruits and have put their name in the hat with multiple transfers, consistency will be key to return the Bearcats to the top.
The Cincinnati Bearcats aren’t one of the top 15 most winningest basketball programs for no reason.
Whatever happens, it won’t happen overnight. Though that might defeat the purpose of being consistent contenders for conference and national champions, fans alike can embrace and hope that this current rebuild will be Cincinnati’s last. With luck, Miller will be here to stay in the destination job that is the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats’ men’s basketball team.