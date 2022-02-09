Following the aftermath of former head coach John Brannen’s short-lived and drama-filled tenure at Cincinnati, no one expected a new head coach to come in and fix everything in year one.
Although this season has had its downs, head coach Wes Miller has given Bearcat fans hope that Cincinnati Basketball is back on the rise.
So, when the No. 6 Houston Cougars came to Clifton, there was a sense of optimism in Fifth Third Arena. That was before Houston reminded everyone why they were ranked sixth in the country.
Houston is one of the best defensive teams in the nation, allowing the third least points out of all division one programs, and they showed the defensive energy early. Through the first 16 minutes, Cincinnati was held to just 19 points. The Bearcats were yet to make a three-pointer, and Houston was up by 21.
Miller’s Bearcats didn’t waver – fans, coaches and players alike. Led by a game-high 18-point first half from guard David DeJulius, the Bearcats rallied to end the first half and cut the Houston lead to 11.
At the end of the day, Cincinnati was simply outmatched by the Cougars. Houston’s ability to hit difficult shots was simply too much for the Bearcats’ defense, but the Bearcats showed fight against the toughest team in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
That kind of fight takes an entire team effort. The Bearcats came out of a final first-half TV timeout with energy they hadn’t shown all season. They looked ready, they looked motivated and they especially looked mad.
At worst, this was a learning experience for the Bearcats. If they want to make a run at the NCAA tournament, they’ll most likely have to defeat Houston in the AAC championship. Their slow start in this first matchup will be a focal point for Cincinnati in the future.
However, that kind of fire doesn’t come without cause. The cause? Wes Miller.
Miller spent the matchup keeping the minds of his Bearcat players straight and fighting for one another when the officials decided to try and take over the game. While the result wasn’t what Miller had hoped for, the players' trust in him is still just as strong as it was beforehand.
Wes Miller has created a special connection with this team and school in just his first year. He’s gotten the players to buy in, and we can see that. Plus, the way he treats the fans is just as noticeable. Fresh off his 200th win, Miller hosted an event for Bearcat fans to show his appreciation to his new program’s supporters in an action-packed Fifth-Third shoot-around.
As Miller has found out, these fans don’t mess around. Despite Cincinnati never having a lead against Houston, the sold-out student section was still filled late in the second half, cheering the Bearcats along at every turn.
Now, while Miller has exceeded early expectations, there is still a long way to go. The Bearcats tournament aspirations are slowly drifting away, with every game meaning more than the last. But this game had more than just a ranked matchup at stake.
Isaiah Collier, a five-star point guard and the No. 1 ranked high school player out of Georgia, made his official visit to the University of Cincinnati during the Houston matchup. While we don’t know what Collier is looking for, Bearcat fans can only hope Miller can get Collier to buy in just as he did his team.
This Bearcats team just isn’t quite there yet. And that’s okay. Because giving Wes Miller the keys to this team was the right call, and everyone’s going to know it soon.