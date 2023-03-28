After one season with the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) men’s basketball team, senior guard Landers Nolley II has declared for the NBA draft, but maintains his college eligibility. Nolley announced the news on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.
Since Nolley still has a year of college eligibility, he can withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Bearcats if he chooses. With the NBA early-entry withdrawal deadline set for 5 p.m. on June 12, Nolley will need to decide by that date if he wants to remain declared. If Nolley remains declared, the Bearcats will lose their top two scorers from this past season.
“These past have 10 months have been nothing short of amazing,” wrote Nolley in his post. “We’ve made so many memories and I enjoyed every moment. In life you have to make some tough decisions, and this is definitely one of those times in my life.”
The 6-foot, 7-inch guard from Fairburn, Georgia averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season for the Bearcats, who won 23 games this season.
“After much consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the 2023 NBA DRAFT while maintaining my college eligibility and the chance to return to the University of Cincinnati,” continued Nolley.
Nolley began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, playing one season in 2019-2020 and averaging 15.5 points and 2.4 assists. Entering the transfer portal after that season, Nolley chose Memphis as his new home.
In 2020-2021, Nolley averaged 13.1 points and 1.8 assists through 28 games, his career low in games played. In the following season, Nolley averaged 9.8 points and 2.8 assists in his final season with the Tigers.
Entering the portal for the second time in his career, Nolley chose the Bearcats where he had his best season as a college athlete.
With head coach Wes Miller expected to hit the portal for talent and bring recruits from high school, UC’s future, for the most part, remains somewhat an optimistic mystery. The Big 12 is lurking ahead, and UC will have no choice but to have a strong offseason, regardless of Nolley’s decision, if it wants to compete in the nation’s most competitive basketball conference.