Just ahead of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) championships, University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketballplayers Landers Nolley II and David DeJulius have collected all-AAC honors.
Nolley, in his first season at UC as a transfer senior, has collected First Team honors, and DeJulius, who has spent the last three years as a Bearcat, has earned Third Team.
Nolley is the first Bearcat since 2020 – Jarron Cumberland and Tre Scott – to be named to the AAC First Team and the eighth all-time. Nolley has led the Bearcats in scoring all season, scoring 16.5 points per game, including an impressive 21-game-and-counting double-digit scoring streak dating back to December 10. Nolley also earned all-AAC First Team honors in 2021 with Memphis.
In just over 30 minutes per game, Nolley pulls in 5.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.7 assists per game, along with impressive scoring averages.
DeJulius, who collected all-AAC Third Team honors last season, earns the badge again after dishing out a career-high 5.3 assists per contest this season. DeJulius holds the nation’s longest streak of five or more assists, currently on a 16-game run.
On an impressive 12-game double-digit scoring streak of his own, DeJulius has been a catalyst to the Bearcats' offense over the course of the last three seasons. DeJulius this season became the 30th Bearcats to reach 1,000 points in red and black, as his season was highlighted by a 30-point outing on Senior Night less than a week ago.
Nolley is joined by Houston’s Marcus Sasser, who won AAC’s Player of the Year, Memphis’ Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams, and Tulane’s Jalen Cook on the all-AAC First Team. On the Third Team DeJulius is with Tyler Harris of USF, Damian Dunn of Temple, Tulane’s Kevin Cross, and Craig Porter Jr. of Wichita State.
Houston swept the individual conference awards, hoisting the winners of Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.