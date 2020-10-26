The University of Cincinnati (UC) has extended its ruling of barring fans from attending the university’s football games at Nippert Stadium throughout the rest of the 2020 season, due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.
There are three remaining home games on the Bearcats schedule. All three games will be played in succession starting Oct. 31 against the University of Memphis and ending Nov. 13 in a matchup against Eastern Carolina University for senior night.
“We have continued to make these extremely difficult decisions with the safety of our UC community, fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff in mind,” said athletic director John Cunningham. “The current level of the virus in our local community and Hamilton County is a reality we are dealing with.”
“We want fans in the stands for our games and it’s heartbreaking to keep having to make decisions like this,” he continued. “But we want to ensure the environment is safe for everyone. We have had a number of unique fan interactive opportunities and look forward to building on that as we conclude the home football season.”
Existing COVID-19 protocols will continue to allow close friends and family to be in attendance, as well as the socially distanced band, cheer members, dance team and mascot.