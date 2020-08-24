The newest revelation of the COVID-19 pandemic concerning University of Cincinnati (UC) athletics has hit: no fans will be allowed to attend the football season opener on Sept. 19 against Austin Peay University.
This decision may spill into other home games for the upcoming season, as there will be no fans permitted until UC goes on record to say that they are. No timeframe has been given as to when fans will be allowed to attend, though it is stated as a possibility later in the season.
"UC will start its season without fans in Nippert Stadium," Cunningham said in a letter to fans. "Fans could be permitted in the stadium later in the season only if UC decides it is safe and appropriate to do so."
Despite expressing the desire to schedule non-conference games amid several cancellations for the Bearcats, athletic director John Cunningham has now made it clear that the university will no longer seek to schedule additional games against non-conference opponents.
Football season tickets are no longer feasible for the upcoming season, and in turn, those that have already been purchased or deposited will automatically roll over into the 2021 football season.
Cunningham also asked of his 2020 season ticket holders to consider donating all, or a portion of, their usual ticket and priority-seating investments back to the department. If not possible or wished by the holder, they can again roll their season tickets over to the 2021 season.
The exclusion of fans arguably could not have come at a worse time for the Bearcats, historically speaking. Last season the average attendance at Nippert was close to 36,000, which was a school record. In turn, the athletic department made $3.8 million in football ticket sales alone.
In what has to be due partly to the atmosphere provided at Nippert, the Bearcats are one of only seven FBS teams to be undefeated at home over the past two seasons.
In his letter to fans, Cunningham also states the players themselves will be taken into special consideration regarding their safety from COVID-19.
"UC will follow strict health and safety protocols for its student-athletes," Cunningham said. "This will include enhanced testing, daily health and safety checks, and the creation and maintenance of a stringent gameday 'bubble'."
In what has been a recent development, head coach Luke Fickell has stated his own concerns for his student-athletes in regards to the pandemic. His concerns are fully warranted, as UC brings in a school record of 46,400 students in an online/in-person blended fall semester.
"We're going to have cases," Fickell told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It doesn't mean that guys are bad people because they get COVID. I could be the first one to get it. I'm going to have six kids that are in school and playing sports, and they're going to live in my home. The key is that we do the things that we're supposed to do – whether it's testing, whether it's wearing our mask, whether it's distancing – so that we don't spread it."
Further developments of this story will be updated here.