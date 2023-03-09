Just one week after winning its third tournament of the season, the University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s golf team experienced a steep fall from grace after finishing in last place in the two-day Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was the Bearcats' worst mark of the season.
UC entered the tournament ranked No. 25 in the nation, its highest ranking in program history. All 12 teams in the Colleton River Collegiate were ranked inside the top 100, including No. 21 Kansas State University, No. 24 Georgia SouthernUniversity, No. 28 Ohio State University and tournament host Michigan State University.
The Bearcats lineup featured the same group of five as last week, apart from freshman Wyatt Plattner getting the nod over fellow freshman Rylan Witherspoon.
The Bearcats struggled from the opening swing in Bluffton, finding themselves in last place after the first 36 holes. Freshman Ryan Ford continued his sharp play, posting a team-low 6-under 138. Ford, the catalyst of the Dorado Beach Collegiate victory, was tied for No. 12 overall in the individual standings after day one.
Witherspoon, juniors William McDonald and Ty Gingerich, and senior Sam Jean all finished within the top 50 with respect to individual scores. Plattner struggled heavily on the opening day, shooting a 77 in both rounds of 18. Unfortunately for the Bearcats, they were chained to their last place standing for much of the tournament.
"Today was a perfect day to play golf, and we did not play well," said UC head coach Doug Martin. "I felt we were extremely well-prepared and just never found any rhythm in either round. Sometimes, that's how this game works. It's very important that we bounce back tomorrow with a positive day."
McDonald led the Bearcats on day two, posting UC’s best round and finishing the tournament at No. 13. The junior has now posted back-to-back season-high finishes after coming in at No. 16 in last week's tournament in Puerto Rico. His 68 in round three of the day was just one stroke off a season low.
Jean finished in the top 25 as well after shooting a 69 in consecutive rounds. Ford was the third and only other Bearcat to finish in the top 50 after shooting a 75 in his final round. Despite its last place finish, UC’s 14-under 850 was a good enough mark to keep its season-long streak of seven tournaments under par.
"Overall, it was a tough week for the group," Martin said. "I knew it would be difficult to put together back-to-back 30-plus under-par weeks. We had great preparation leading in, we just didn't get the job done this week. We will get back to work on Thursday and get ready for Sea Island next week. We need to get some things corrected."
The two-day Sea Island Collegiate is the Bearcats third to last tournament of the season before the American Athletic Conference Championship tees off. Hosted by Rutgers University, the Sea Island Collegiate begins March 13 and concludes the following day.