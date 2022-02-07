Additions to the Cincinnati Bearcats football coaching staff mean new, fresh ideas will be implemented into the program for the coming years.
Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli has been promoted to offensive coordinator, while keeping quarterback coach responsibilities. Kerry Coombs joins the staff as corners and special teams coach following a stint as defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Mike Cummings joins the Bearcats from Central Michigan. Former Bearcat football player Walter Stewart comes on as outside linebacker coach.
Head coach Luke Fickell held a press conference to introduce the four new staff members, giving them their first chance to speak with the media as coaches of the Cincinnati Bearcats.
First to speak was Guidugli, who has been with the Bearcats since 2017. Guidugli has been promoted to offensive coordinator following his successful stint developing Desmond Ridder into a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Despite star quarterback Ridder leaving the program for the NFL, Guidugli is excited about the future of the quarterback room. Evan Prater, a local leader from Wyoming High School, and Ben Bryant, who has transferred back to Cincinnati, are presumably the two aiming for the role under center next season, a matchup that gives Guidugli hope.
“I can’t wait to see those two compete in the spring,” Guidugli said. “Our quarterback room is a great room; I think those guys all respect how each other works and are going to compete.”
In the past, Guidugli worked with new offensive line coach Cummings at Central Michigan. Guidugli was a graduate assistant to Cummings and is excited to be working with the experienced coach once more.
Cummings, who has over 30 years of coaching experience, joins the Bearcats coaching staff in the same position he held at Central Michigan. Cummings has been recognized for his development of players, including the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Eric Fisher.
“You have to find the button to push, you have to find what will work,” Cummings said about developing players. “What we’ll do is find the piece that needs to be developed and develop that.”
Cummings sees a lot of potential in the returning Bearcats offensive line (OL), which spent last season protecting their quarterback all the way to the College Football Playoff (CFP).
“These guys love to work,” Cummings said of the returning OL. “It's very exciting to get with a bunch of guys who are experienced that love to work because good things are going to happen when that happens.”
On the defensive side of the ball, new cornerbacks and special teams coach, Coombs, displayed his excitement about joining the program and working with Fickell again. Coombs has had coaching stints with some of the biggest squads in both the NFL and College Football, bringing even more experience to the lineup of new coaches.
Fickell and Coombs worked as a duo for five years at Ohio State, a period that Coombs claims resulted in the development of a profound relationship between them, both on and off the football field.
“[Fickell] is completely why I’m back here, I love Luke Fickell,” Coombs said. “I got to coach with [Fickell], got to see him as a dad first and foremost and a husband, as a man, and I love [Fickell].”
Coombs added that his “great connection” with Fickell has been established since the day they met.
Coombs, who was born and raised in the Colerain, takes pride in the recruitment Cincinnati does locally. Coombs claims that the area plays as good high school football as anywhere in the country, giving Cincinnati hope for the future with their hometown heroes.
“I love the fact that we are recruiting Cincinnati kids, and Ohio kids, and tough kids, and lining up and playing ball,” Coombs said. “We’re going to find good, tough, hard-nosed kids and line them up and play because it means a lot to them [to play for their city].”
The final coach to speak at the conference was new outside linebackers coach Stewart, who joins the program from Temple University. Stewart played ball at Cincinnati from 2008-12 and was a team captain as well as a second-team all-conference selection his senior year.
“It’s a pretty awesome feeling,” Stewart said about his return to Clifton. “To be able to have the opportunity to come back here and coach, it’s a pretty good feeling.”
Stewart held a smile on his face for the entirety of his time on the stand, exemplifying what it means for him to return to Cincinnati after 10 years separated.
Stewart, along with all the new coaching additions, nails down a philosophy that Fickell has brought to the table since he started coaching at the University of Cincinnati. The philosophy of player-coach relationships, experience, pride in football and effort from top to bottom have been solidified into this program.