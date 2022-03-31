The 2021 season for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats was packed with records and history. Even with the next season looming, multiple Bearcats are still looking to continue making history. From the largest combine class Cincinnati has ever sent to all 32 NFL teams coming to watch their pro day, the Bearcats are primed to have their first-round pick in over half a century.
Even so, having one first-round pick isn’t the only success from the 2021 season. Eight Bearcats have made their names known going into the 2022 NFL Draft, and soon, they’ll all have new homes around the league.
With the draft just a month away, The News Record looked into which team will pick a Bearcat and why they could fit well in their new organizations.
With Pick 10, the New York Jets select Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cornerback
Sauce becomes the first “first-rounder” since 1971, going to the Jets with their second pick of the draft. As the first cornerback off the board, Gardner will move across from the Jets' free agent signing, cornerback DJ Reed, adding to a pass defense that was bottom three a year prior. Also, having the 4th overall pick this year, which could be used on someone like Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Jets look to start their youthful, defensive rebuild off strong after going offense in the past two years.
With Pick 41, the Seattle Seahawks select Desmond Ridder, Quarterback
With Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos and Drew Lock being the best option for Seattle, Ridder will have a real chance to open the season as the starting quarterback. His ability to run the ball on options will help achieve Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll’s goal of running the ball more frequently and effectively. As Seattle looks towards the future, they’ll need a QB to lead them in their rebuild, and Ridder falls into their lap at 41.
With Pick 52, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Myjai Sanders, Edge Rusher
Look away, Bengals fans. This year, Sanders' draft position gets hurt by the insane talent at the edge rusher position, but his production could soar to new heights with Pittsburgh. Across from last year's Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt, Sanders will have a chance to take advantage of opponents' extreme fear of Watt and hope to help a Steelers team looking to reload, not rebuild.
With Pick 54, the New England Patriots select Coby Bryant, Cornerback
After JC Jackson left for the Chargers, the Patriots desperately need a cornerback to replace him. While Bryant struggled early in the year, his second half of 2021 helped him win the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award. That, along with an outstanding combine, is why he has found himself skyrocketing to the second round when he was viewed as a 4th or 5th round pick just a few months ago. Bryant would come in with a huge opportunity to help add youth in an otherwise veteran filled defense.
With Pick 86, the Las Vegas Raiders select Darrian Beavers, Linebacker
Beavers built an impressive resume from the start of the offseason to the draft. Las Vegas, who released linebacker Cory Littleton earlier this offseason, needs someone to fill the spot. Beavers will give the Raiders speed over the middle to deal with containing the likes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. He’d also add an element of pass coverage that the Raiders will need to contain dynamic running backs like the Chargers, Austin Ekeler, and Broncos, Javonte Williams, all four whom they’ll face twice a year.
With Pick 103, the Kansas City Chiefs select Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver
When Kansas City traded star wideout Tyreek Hill to Miami, the entire receiver room was flipped on its head. The additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leave a lack of a jump ball receiver, a role that Pierce could hopefully give Mahomes some help. Despite the mix-up of talent, Pierce will still have to earn his spot in camp, but his track background and sneaky quickness will help him fit in with the already speedy and deep threat-oriented offense.
With Pick 123, the Los Angeles Chargers select Bryan Cook, Safety
For Cook, this is one of the best moves for his career, regardless of how it starts. There’s a chance he has to backup Derwin James, which allows him to be mentored. There’s also a chance LA elects not to fill their other safety spot, enabling Cook to earn a starting job immediately. He also could potentially slide down into a different coverage role, depending on how the Chargers want to address their lack of linebacker talent.
With Pick 229, the Seattle Seahawks select Jerome Ford, Running Back
Ford and Ridder would reunite in Seattle, yes. But, the Seahawks' goal to run the ball effectively relies heavily on Chris Carson’s health and if Rashaad Penny can build off his career-saving breakout from last year. If neither of those work, Ford provides an emergency plan and some familiarity for Ridder. At a minimum, Ford gives Seattle the running back depth they needed for the past couple of seasons.
The NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas this year, with Day 1 starting on April 28 at 8 p.m.