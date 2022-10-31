The University of Cincinnati (UC) men's golf team, led by senior Sam Jean and junior Ty Gingerich, recently wrapped up a successful fall season that included two team wins – one at the Bearcat Invitational and the other at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. On a team that welcomed six incoming freshmen, the Bearcats relied on the leadership of its upperclassmen.
"The elephant in the room starting the fall semester was going to be 'how were the young players going to contribute to our success?'" head coach Doug Martin said.
The freshmen stepped up during the fall as William McDonald, Wyatt Plattner and Rylan Wotherspoon each played in all five invitationals, heavily contributing to the two wins. Martin commends the depth of his team, but he recognizes that it all comes back to Jean and Gingerich, ranked No. 57 and No. 70 in the nation, respectively. As leaders and fierce competitors, they set the tone for the rest of the team.
"I hate losing to this dude [Gingerich]," Jean said.
Whether in practice or on match day, that competitiveness has permeated throughout the rest of the team, creating a culture of winning that the team intends to build upon in the spring season.
Currently ranked No. 32 nationally, the Bearcats have all their goals and have set themselves up for a special spring season. With the two anchors at the top in Jean and Gingerich, the floor seems rock solid as a regional berth is within reach. But UC has its sights set even higher. When asked about the ceiling for this young squad, Jean responded, "no ceiling." A national championship, something the Bearcats have never accomplished, is a real possibility this season, he said.
"We definitely have the talent, there's no reason why we can't do that," Gingerich said, outlining his goals for the spring.
Martin compared this year's team to the 1989 National Champion Oklahoma Sooners team he played on, saying the 2022 Bearcats are even better. However, Martin still thinks there is room for his team to improve over the winter.
"If we can become more consistent on a week-to-week basis, just making the putts we're supposed to make, we've got some really exciting things happening in the spring," Martin said.
The team is remarkably close with one another, and that togetherness may set them apart from successful Bearcats teams of the past when it's all said and done.
"Every great team that I played on at Oklahoma, our top five guys, we were friends, but man, we wanted to beat each other's brains in every day," Martin said.
"Comradery" is a word Martin used to praise this tight-knit Bearcats squad. The team has taken on the mentality of their coach, and it paid dividends during the fall season.
Cincinnati opens its spring season in Dorado, Puerto Rico, at the Dorado Beach Collegiate on Feb. 26, 2023.