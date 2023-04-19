The University of Cincinnati (UC) men's golf team finished in ninth place at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tennessee, after shooting an even-par 284 in the third and final round of the tournament. The Bearcats have finished in the middle of the pack in back-to-back tournaments after a blazing hot start to the spring season, except for their last-place finish in the Colleton River Collegiate.
The field featured four top-20 teams and three others in the top-44, making the Mason Rudolph Championship the second straight tournament where the Bearcats have faced seven teams in the top 50.
Vanderbilt, the No. 1 team in the country and tournament host, claimed victory with a 23-stroke lead over second-place Tennessee. UC finished with a final score of 865, 13 strokes over the three-day par. Despite saving their best round of golf for the final day, the Bearcats finished above par in just their second event this season.
"We played better today than we did the previous two rounds, but we still have to clean some things up before we head to the conference championship," head coach Doug Martin said. "I'm really proud of this team as we just completed the best regular season in school history. Now, it's time to prepare for the postseason. Our goal is to prepare physically and mentally for what's next."
Junior William McDonald paced the Bearcats by shooting an impressive one-under 70 to finish No. 18 individually. This spring season has been particularly successful for McDonald, as he secured his third top-20 finish.
Senior Sam Jean shot a team-low 68 on his final round of the tournament, propelling him to a tied 35th-place finish. This was Jean's lowest round score since the February Dorado Beach Collegiate tournament, marking his team-best 16 rounds in the 60s.
Ty Gingerich earned himself a top-50 finish after shooting a 73-71-74 to finish with a 218, one stroke behind Jean. Freshman Ryan Ford struggled throughout, posting a team-high 77 in his second round. Ford's 72-77-72 was good for a top 60 finish and is a huge fall from his third-place finish in the Mossy Oak Collegiate.
The No. 36 Bearcats won't carry too much momentum with them heading into the American Athletic Conference Championship in Belleair, Florida, but they remain the highest-ranked team in the conference.