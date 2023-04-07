At the stacked Mossy Oak Collegiate tournament held in West Point, Mississippi, featuring nine teams in the top 50 and six in the top 25, the University of Cincinnati (UC) men's golf team secured a tied eighth-place finish alongside Kansas State University. It marks the Bearcats' second-worst finish this year after finishing fifth place or higher in four of their last five tournament appearances.
"This was a great week for our guys to see the next level of play we need to get to as a program," UC head coach Doug Martin said. "We played with three top-20 teams for the 54 holes. They do certain things better than us, and the difference is very small. We certainly did not play our best, and we have some things to work on prior to Vanderbilt next week. Ryan Ford had another good week with a great chance to win."
Freshman Ryan Ford again paced the Bearcats with a 64-70-70 204, propelling him to a tied third-place individual finish amongst the field. Ford outperformed 15 top-100 golfers, marking his second-best finish of the year, next only to his second-place finish at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico earlier this spring.
Ford's 12-under 204 was just three strokes shy of his Puerto Rico tally and an improvement of 12 strokes from his previous outing. The Westfield, Ind. native was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) golfer of the week for the second time this year, making him the first freshman to win the award twice since the University of South Florida's Albin Bergstrom did so in 2018.
Senior Sam Jean and freshman Ryan Wotherspoon also finished within the top 50, collecting a tied 38-place finish and tied 45-place finish, respectively. Junior William McDonald cracked the top 60 with a tied 59-place finish, while fellow junior Ty Gingerich struggled in the field, shooting a 77-73-76.
Cincinnati's 18-under marks the eighth time it has shot under par in its nine tournament appearances. UC remains the highest-ranked team in the AAC, while no other team in the conference is ranked within the top 50.
The Bearcats will be back in action for the Mason Rudolph Championship held April 10-12, their last tournament of the year before the AAC championship. Hosted by Vanderbilt University, the Mason Rudolph Championship will see UC take on the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.